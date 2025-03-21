Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported a substantial presence of Chinese military forces around the island, with 18 aircraft and seven naval vessels detected as of 6 a.m. (local time) on Friday.

Among these, 13 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), escalating concerns over regional stability.

“18 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the MND stated.

Rising Military Movements Near Taiwan

The latest incursions follow a similar pattern observed on Thursday when Taiwan identified 27 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels, and a single Chinese balloon in its vicinity. According to the MND, 20 of these aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ, further heightening tensions.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence shared an update on X, stating, “27 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe.”

US Criticizes China’s Actions, Reaffirms Support for Taiwan

Amid these developments, a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of State condemned China’s recent military maneuvers near Taiwan, describing them as “brazen and irresponsible threats.” The official reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Taiwan, emphasizing that the U.S. has supported Taipei for 45 years and will continue to do so in response to China’s military and diplomatic pressures.

“China cannot credibly claim to be a ‘force for stability in a turbulent world’ while issuing brazen and irresponsible threats toward Taiwan,” the spokesperson stated, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Reiterating the U.S. stance on maintaining peace in the region, the spokesperson added, “Together with our international partners, we strongly advocate for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and oppose any efforts to alter the status quo through force or coercion.”

With rising tensions and increasing military activity near Taiwan, the situation remains closely monitored by both local authorities and international allies.

