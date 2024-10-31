Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Taiwan Shuts Down As Typhoon Kong-rey Approaches, All Cities Declare Day Off

Taiwan has implemented widespread shutdowns in anticipation of Typhoon Kong-rey, with all cities and counties declaring a day off ahead of the storm's arrival.

Largest Storm in Three Decades

The typhoon, expected to be the largest storm to strike the island in 30 years, has already prompted the closure of financial markets and the cancellation of hundreds of flights. According to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, Kong-rey is forecast to make landfall on the mountainous eastern coast around 2:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Severe Weather Forecasted

Kong-rey, which had briefly reached super typhoon status, has weakened slightly but remains classified as a strong typhoon, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane with gusts exceeding 250 kph (155 mph). Taiwan’s weather officials have warned that the storm will bring strong winds and torrential rain across nearly the entire island, with destructive wind warnings issued for the eastern county of Taitung. “The size of the storm is very large and the winds are high,” said forecaster Gene Huang.

Preparedness and Evacuations

In preparation for the storm, the defense ministry has placed 36,000 troops on standby for potential rescue operations. Additionally, 1,300 residents from high-risk areas have been evacuated. The government has urged citizens to remain indoors, especially as rainfall of up to 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) is anticipated in eastern Taiwan, along with severe coastal winds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, activated typhoon alert protocols but stated, “We do not expect significant impact to our operations.” As of now, nearly 300 international flights have been canceled, along with all domestic services, while ferry operations have also been suspended.

Ongoing Caution Advised

Authorities have advised the public to avoid mountains and coastal areas as Kong-rey is expected to graze the coast of China’s Fujian province on Friday morning. Typhoon threats are common in subtropical Taiwan, which recently experienced Typhoon Krathon, resulting in four fatalities earlier this month.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

