Taiwan To Launch Satellite Internet For Defense Against Potential Chinese Attacks

Taiwan is set to launch satellite internet via Eutelsat OneWeb, strengthening its defense against potential Chinese attacks and ensuring uninterrupted communication amidst ongoing threats to its undersea cables and infrastructure.

Taiwan is set to bolster its defense capabilities by securing satellite internet service through low earth orbit (LEO) satellites by the end of this month. This initiative is viewed as crucial in protecting the island’s communication networks in case of a Chinese attack, as China continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan and threatens military action.

The service, expected to provide 24-hour coverage, is a result of a partnership between Taiwan’s largest telecom provider, Chunghwa, and the UK-European company, Eutelsat OneWeb.

Taiwan’s government has long recognized the need for robust, uninterrupted communication infrastructure. This is even more critical following incidents where several of its 15 undersea cables—vital for global internet connectivity—have been accidentally damaged by passing ships.

The forthcoming satellite service will help address this vulnerability, with Chunghwa co-president Alex Chien confirming that commercial access will be available once sufficient bandwidth is established. The move also follows Taiwan’s failed attempt to secure access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service due to disagreements over local ownership.

Musk’s Starlink And Taiwan’s Concerns

Starlink, the world’s dominant LEO satellite internet provider, has played a crucial role in global conflict zones, including Ukraine, by providing uninterrupted communication for military operations. However, Taiwan’s efforts to negotiate with Starlink fell apart due to Taiwan’s demand that a local entity hold a majority stake in any joint venture.

There are also concerns within Taiwan’s government about Musk’s business interests in China. Musk’s largest Tesla factory is located in China, and his comments suggesting Taiwan was an integral part of China drew ire from Taiwanese officials. These statements, coupled with the uncertainty about Musk’s future decisions regarding China, raised doubts about the reliability of Starlink as a strategic partner for Taiwan in the event of a conflict.

Despite concerns over Starlink, the partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb offers Taiwan an important step forward in developing independent and resilient communication networks.

Dr. Shen Ming-Shih, the director of the national security division at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, noted that while OneWeb’s services are a significant addition, they may not be enough on their own. “Taiwan must continue to pursue additional systems, such as undersea cables and low-orbit satellites from other countries,” Shen emphasized.

Taiwan’s Space Industry Development

Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its satellite capabilities go beyond international partnerships. Former President Tsai Ing-wen pledged nearly $10 billion towards the development of a national space industry, including plans to launch two domestically-produced communication satellites by 2026.

Experts believe that while Taiwan is fully capable of producing these satellites, scaling up production and deploying them quickly enough to meet strategic needs remains a challenge. Additionally, the ability to replace damaged satellites during a conflict is a key concern.

