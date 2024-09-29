Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
The Ministry of National Defence in Taiwan reported that it had tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the island between 6 am Friday (Sept. 27) and the same time Saturday

Taiwan Tracks 15 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Its Airspace

The Ministry of National Defence in Taiwan reported that it had tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the island between 6 am Friday (Sept. 27) and the same time Saturday. Of the 15 aircraft, ten crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zones (ADIZ), the ministry stated, as per media reports.

Taiwan’s Response

In response to these manoeuvres, Taiwan dispatched aircraft, naval ships, and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the situation closely. The ministry emphasised that the response was in line with ongoing measures to safeguard Taiwan’s airspace and maritime boundaries.

READ MORE: Plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial Airport, Many Dead

Ongoing Military Presence

This activity is part of a broader pattern of increased military presence by China in the region. Throughout the month of September alone, Taiwan has tracked 422 Chinese military aircraft and 213 naval vessels. Since September 2020, China has ramped up the use of what are described as “gray zone” tactics—operations designed to exert pressure and achieve strategic objectives without direct military confrontation, reported media sources.

Understanding Gray Zone Tactics

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.” By steadily increasing the number of aircraft and naval incursions, China has maintained pressure on Taiwan while avoiding direct conflict.

Recent Provocations

This latest round of Chinese military activity is consistent with several similar provocations in recent months, which have seen Beijing regularly conducting air and naval operations near Taiwan, including exercises near the island’s territorial waters. Taiwan’s President, Lai Ching-te, has previously condemned these actions, accusing China of misinterpreting international agreements to justify its actions.

China’s Position

China, however, continues to insist on its claim over Taiwan, considering the island part of its territory. Beijing has long sought eventual reunification, by force if necessary, and has maintained that the United Nations’ One China resolution supports its position. Taiwan has been governed separately since 1949, following the Chinese Civil War.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: New Mpox Alerts: Three Passengers Show Symptoms In Karachi

