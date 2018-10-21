Taiwan train accident: Reportedly, over 366 passengers were onboard the train when it fell off the track. One of the National Fire Agency officials told reporters that around 22 people died on the spot after getting crushed in the accident while over 170 passengers were left with injuries.

At least 22 people were declared dead and over 171 were left injured on Sunday after a train skidded off the railway track and turtled on the ground in Taiwan. Major search and rescue operations are still underway at the accident site and authorities have said the casualty toll can still rise. The investigative bodies have been directed to probe the cause of the derailment.

As per reports, Taiwan’s one of the faster and newer Puyuma Express was en route to Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s southeast coast, from Taipei when it got derailed on a curve. One of the coaches of the train had turtled with its entire right side destroyed. Firefighters and ambulances were immediately rushed to the accident site and swift rescue operations began there.

Reportedly, over 366 passengers were onboard the train when it fell off the track. One of the National Fire Agency officials told reporters that around 22 people died on the spot after getting crushed in the accident while over 170 passengers were left with injuries.

Over 120 soldiers were involved in the rescue operations along with the dozens of firefighters and one of the officials present at the site said that the number of dead declared so far is tentative as it can potentially increase after the rescue operations are concluded.

According to authorities, most of the deaths were reported from the first coach as it has taken the maximum damage in the derailment. Injuries were reported in the following 4 coaches which also skidded off the track.

