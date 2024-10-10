Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Taiwanese leader Says China Has No Authority Over Island

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te has dismissed mainland China's claim to represent the island, asserting during his speech on the annual Double Tenth Day that the two sides are not subordinate to one another. He emphasized that the Republic of China, which is the official name for Taiwan, has established its presence in Taiwan, Quemoy, Matsu, and Penghu, and is not under the authority of the People’s Republic of China.

Advertisement
Taiwanese leader Says China Has No Authority Over Island

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te has dismissed mainland China’s claim to represent the island, asserting during his speech on the annual Double Tenth Day that the two sides are not subordinate to one another. He emphasized that the Republic of China, which is the official name for Taiwan, has established its presence in Taiwan, Quemoy, Matsu, and Penghu, and is not under the authority of the People’s Republic of China.

Lai remarked that democracy and freedom are flourishing in Taiwan and stated that mainland China has no right to represent the island. He advocated for healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges between the two sides, reaffirming his commitment to maintain the current status quo while resisting any attempts at annexation or infringement on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

He also expressed intentions to enhance cross-sector economic development and position Taiwan as a significant player in the global supply chain. In addition to actively promoting sectors such as chips and AI, he indicated plans to support the transformation and international market development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Both should enjoy equal status

Addressing an audience outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Lai maintained that both sides of the strait should enjoy equal status and reiterated his dedication to peace across the strait. His remarks on Double Tenth Day have historically served as a platform for Taipei to communicate its stance to Beijing and observers regarding cross-strait relations.

October 10, known as Double Tenth, commemorates the beginning of the 1911 revolution that ended the Qing dynasty and led to the establishment of the ROC. The day has been celebrated in Taiwan since the Kuomintang retreated to the island in 1949 after their defeat by the communists in the Chinese civil war.

In a speech delivered in 2021, Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, had also stated that Taiwan and mainland China should not be subordinate to one another, a sentiment echoed by Lai during his inauguration speech on May 20.

 A separatist and provocateur: China

Lai, who has been in office since May and is perceived by Beijing as a separatist and provocateur, continued the assertive tone of his previous statements while minimizing the historical connections between Taiwan and mainland China. In a recent address, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against Taiwan separatists.

A senior official from the Biden administration, speaking before Lai’s speech, urged both sides to exercise restraint, suggesting that Beijing might interpret Lai’s comments as a pretext for military action in the Taiwan Strait. The official expressed that there was no justification for the annual celebration to be used in such a manner and called for both sides to show restraint in line with longstanding norms.

On the morning of Lai’s speech, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported that in the preceding 24 hours, the People’s Liberation Army had deployed at least 27 aircraft, including fighters and drones, around the northern, western, and southwestern areas of the island. Additionally, several vessels from mainland China were reported to be operating near Taiwan.

Taiwan a part of China ?

Beijing views Taiwan as a part of China that must be reunited with the mainland, potentially by force, and tensions have escalated since the Democratic Progressive Party, which leans towards independence, came to power in 2016. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent state but oppose any forceful attempts to alter the island’s status and continue to support Taiwan with military supplies.

In a recent speech, Lai reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign country and declared that it is impossible for the People’s Republic of China to claim the status of ‘motherland’ for the people of the Republic of China due to Taiwan’s older political foundations. Since taking office, Lai has consistently maintained that the ROC and PRC are not subordinate to each other.

Following Lai’s inauguration speech, Beijing conducted a two-day military exercise around Taiwan, which was interpreted as a warning against Taiwanese separatism. The PLA has significantly ramped up military activity near Taiwan since Lai became leader, frequently sending warplanes across the median line.

Read More: US Warns Israel: Do Not Repeat Gaza Destruction In Lebanon

Filed under

China Double Tenth Day Taiwan Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te
Advertisement

Also Read

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox