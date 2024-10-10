Taiwanese leader Says China Has No Authority Over Island

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te has dismissed mainland China's claim to represent the island, asserting during his speech on the annual Double Tenth Day that the two sides are not subordinate to one another. He emphasized that the Republic of China, which is the official name for Taiwan, has established its presence in Taiwan, Quemoy, Matsu, and Penghu, and is not under the authority of the People’s Republic of China.

Lai remarked that democracy and freedom are flourishing in Taiwan and stated that mainland China has no right to represent the island. He advocated for healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges between the two sides, reaffirming his commitment to maintain the current status quo while resisting any attempts at annexation or infringement on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

He also expressed intentions to enhance cross-sector economic development and position Taiwan as a significant player in the global supply chain. In addition to actively promoting sectors such as chips and AI, he indicated plans to support the transformation and international market development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Both should enjoy equal status

Addressing an audience outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Lai maintained that both sides of the strait should enjoy equal status and reiterated his dedication to peace across the strait. His remarks on Double Tenth Day have historically served as a platform for Taipei to communicate its stance to Beijing and observers regarding cross-strait relations.

October 10, known as Double Tenth, commemorates the beginning of the 1911 revolution that ended the Qing dynasty and led to the establishment of the ROC. The day has been celebrated in Taiwan since the Kuomintang retreated to the island in 1949 after their defeat by the communists in the Chinese civil war.

In a speech delivered in 2021, Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, had also stated that Taiwan and mainland China should not be subordinate to one another, a sentiment echoed by Lai during his inauguration speech on May 20.

A separatist and provocateur: China

Lai, who has been in office since May and is perceived by Beijing as a separatist and provocateur, continued the assertive tone of his previous statements while minimizing the historical connections between Taiwan and mainland China. In a recent address, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against Taiwan separatists.

A senior official from the Biden administration, speaking before Lai’s speech, urged both sides to exercise restraint, suggesting that Beijing might interpret Lai’s comments as a pretext for military action in the Taiwan Strait. The official expressed that there was no justification for the annual celebration to be used in such a manner and called for both sides to show restraint in line with longstanding norms.

On the morning of Lai’s speech, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported that in the preceding 24 hours, the People’s Liberation Army had deployed at least 27 aircraft, including fighters and drones, around the northern, western, and southwestern areas of the island. Additionally, several vessels from mainland China were reported to be operating near Taiwan.

Taiwan a part of China ?

Beijing views Taiwan as a part of China that must be reunited with the mainland, potentially by force, and tensions have escalated since the Democratic Progressive Party, which leans towards independence, came to power in 2016. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent state but oppose any forceful attempts to alter the island’s status and continue to support Taiwan with military supplies.

In a recent speech, Lai reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign country and declared that it is impossible for the People’s Republic of China to claim the status of ‘motherland’ for the people of the Republic of China due to Taiwan’s older political foundations. Since taking office, Lai has consistently maintained that the ROC and PRC are not subordinate to each other.

Following Lai’s inauguration speech, Beijing conducted a two-day military exercise around Taiwan, which was interpreted as a warning against Taiwanese separatism. The PLA has significantly ramped up military activity near Taiwan since Lai became leader, frequently sending warplanes across the median line.

