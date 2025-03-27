Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

Four Taiwanese soldiers have been convicted of leaking military secrets to China, exposing a deepening espionage crisis. Their betrayal underscores growing security threats as Beijing ramps up intelligence operations against Taiwan.

Four Taiwanese soldiers have been sentenced to prison for leaking confidential military information to China, marking a significant breach of national security. Among them, three were responsible for security at the presidential office, while the fourth served in the defense ministry’s information and telecommunications command, the Taipei district court announced on Wednesday.

A Growing Espionage Threat

The number of espionage cases linked to Beijing has been rising sharply in recent years, with both retired and active military personnel increasingly targeted by Chinese intelligence operations. Official figures indicate a concerning trend, with 64 individuals prosecuted for espionage in 2024, up from 48 in 2023 and just 10 in 2022.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Their acts betrayed the country and endangered national security,” the court stated in its verdict, underscoring the severity of the case.

Taiwanese Soldiers Exchanged Military Secrets for Bribes

According to the court, the convicted soldiers passed internal military information to Chinese intelligence agents between 2022 and 2024. In exchange, they received payments ranging from NT$260,000 to NT$660,000 (approximately £6,080 – £15,495).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the exact nature of the leaked information remains undisclosed, prosecutors revealed that the soldiers used their mobile phones to photograph sensitive military documents.

“These individuals held positions in highly sensitive units, yet they violated their duties, accepted bribes, and stole classified materials,” prosecutors said.

Sentences and Disciplinary Action Against Four Taiwanese Soldiers

The convicted soldiers received prison sentences ranging from five years and ten months to seven years. Three of them had already been discharged from the military before the investigation began in August 2023, following a tip-off to the defense ministry. The fourth was suspended pending the probe.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has been vocal about the need to counter Chinese espionage. In March, he announced plans to reinstate military judges to handle cases involving espionage and other offenses committed by service members.

Espionage has long been a reality between Taiwan and China, but experts warn that the risk is far greater for Taiwan. With Beijing continuing to claim the self-ruled island as its territory and threatening to use force if necessary, intelligence breaches pose an existential threat to Taiwan’s security.

Also Read: South Korea Moves National Treasures To Safety As Devastating Wildfires Kill 26