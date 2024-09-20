Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Taiwan’s Food Safety Authorities Probe Imported Wax Candies From China

Many of these items lack proper ingredient labels and necessary permits. Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi stated that consuming these candies could pose health risks, and selling them without proper approval is illegal.

Taiwan’s Food Safety Authorities Probe Imported Wax Candies From China

Taiwan has expressed concern over wax candies imported from China and sold online in the country, local media reported. As per a report in Taiwan News, the country’s Health Ministry on Tuesday stated that the product known as “wax bottle candy” from China has gained popularity and is available on various online shopping platforms in Taiwan.

Health Risks and Legal Issues

However, many of these items lack proper ingredient labels and necessary permits. Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi stated that consuming these candies could pose health risks, and selling them without proper approval is illegal, Taiwan News reported.

READ MORE: Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit, Meeting With Biden, And Indian Diaspora Gathering On The Cards

The Ministry has urged consumers to prioritize their health and safety by being vigilant about the products they choose, especially those sourced from questionable suppliers. Health Minister Lin stated that she has instructed the Food and Drug Administration to look into the Chinese candy products. Due to food safety concerns and the risk of unapproved imports being sold, she emphasized that any violations will be addressed in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation and Regulations Governing Trade between the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Candy Composition and Safety Concerns

Based on early discussions online and seller descriptions, Lin noted that the candy’s outer layer appears to be made of wax, while the inside is said to contain jam or syrup. However, she expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the jam, suggesting it may be a processed product with artificial flavors or coloring instead.

Lin highlighted that some parents are concerned about these candies being sold near schools, which could endanger children. If any health issues arise from consumption, she remarked, “to put it bluntly, no one can be held accountable,” adding that tracing the online sellers could prove challenging, reported Taiwan News.

Regulatory Actions and Public Advisories

She stated that sellers who have not followed the appropriate import inspection protocols have violated food safety regulations. Lin urged the public to report any such incidents to local health authorities. She pointed out that it is hard to ascertain whether these foods contain harmful heavy metals or illegal additives and advised consumers to be cautious before making purchases to prevent health and financial risks.

Public Comments and Concerns

On Facebook, Lin commented that Taiwan has a wide range of delicious, fresh seasonal foods that comply with food safety and traceability standards. “Why would anyone need to go online and buy wax and colored syrups from China, which have food safety concerns?” she questioned.

Lin further said, “Putting aside labeling issues, consider this: with the sharp decline in honey production in recent years, could there be such a large supply of cheap beeswax available for snack production?”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Trump: Jewish Voters To Be Partly Responsible For Election Loss If He Fails

Filed under

Chinese Candy Taiwan wax bottle candy wax candies

Also Read

Assam Police Deports Six Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Karimganj Border

Assam Police Deports Six Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Karimganj Border

Tirupati Laddu Row: ‘We Owe An Apology To The Hindu Community,’ Says TDP Spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari Amidst Escalating Tensions | NewsX

Tirupati Laddu Row: ‘We Owe An Apology To The Hindu Community,’ Says TDP Spokesperson Jyothsna...

Supreme Court Slams Karnataka High Court Judge For “Pakistan” Reference And Inappropriate Comments

Supreme Court Slams Karnataka High Court Judge For “Pakistan” Reference And Inappropriate Comments

Elliott Hill- Meet The New CEO of Nike Who Once Begged To Be Hired As An Intern

Elliott Hill- Meet The New CEO of Nike Who Once Begged To Be Hired As...

Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox