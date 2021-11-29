The official website of SuperWorld states that it is a virtual world where “users can buy, sell, collect and curate over 64 billion unique plots of virtual land.

In a shocking development, Taj Mahal and Golden Temple among many other monumental and popular tourist spots around the world have been put on sale. As the world rushes towards virtual reality, real estate seems to be the next big thing and SuperWorld, which claims to be a virtual real estate platform, is making it happen.

The official website of SuperWorld states that it is a virtual world where “users can buy, sell, collect and curate over 64 billion unique plots of virtual land. Mapped across the globe, SuperWorld is “allowing users to purchase any place on earth, including skyscrapers, stadiums, historical monuments and iconic structures, including wonders of the world,’

It further states that the platform doesn’t just allow people to own one of a kind digital asset but also become a stakeholder on the platform and share in revenue created on their virtual land from user activity such as in-game purchases, transactions, advertising, eCommerce, digital commerce and gaming.

Interestingly, the transactions are listed in crypto currency. SuperWorld is “selling” Golden Temple for 0.1 ETH, Taj Mahal for 50 ETH, Burj Khalifa for 50 ETH, Eiffel Tower for 100 ETH, Machu Pichhu for 0.1 ETH and Great Pyramid of Piza for 0.1 ETH.

The question then arises is, ‘Who is selling these properties?’ Is virtual real estate the next big nature? What will be its nature, implications and most importantly the threats and challenges associated with it? While we are heading towards a virtual world, there is no authority to regulate it. Is it the next fraud waiting to happen and is it time to put stern rules in place?