Taliban Authorities Suspend Women’s Radio Station Radio Begum In Afghanistan

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan conducted a raid on the well-known women’s radio station, Radio Begum, on Tuesday. The broadcaster reported that two employees were arrested during the operation, prompting calls for their immediate release.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Information stated that the station was suspended due to “multiple violations.” This marks the latest move in the government’s tightening control over local media outlets in the country.

Details of the Raid

“Officers from the General Directorate of Intelligence assisted by representatives of the Ministry of Information and Culture raided today Begum’s compound in Kabul,” a statement from the radio station revealed.

During the raid, Taliban officials searched the office, seizing computers, hard drives, and phones. Two male employees, who reportedly held no senior management positions, were detained.

The broadcaster refrained from providing additional comments due to concerns for the security of the detained employees, urging authorities to ensure their safety and release them promptly.

The Taliban information ministry justified the station’s suspension in a statement on social media platform X. The ministry cited violations of broadcasting policies and alleged that the station provided materials to a foreign TV station.

“Due to the violation of the broadcasting policy and improper use of the license, the radio station was suspended today so that the related documents can be carefully evaluated and the final decision can be taken,” the ministry added.

Radio Begum’s Commitment and International Reaction

Radio Begum has emphasized its apolitical stance and commitment to serving Afghan women and the broader Afghan community. The station broadcasts educational shows, book readings, and call-in counselling programs specifically designed for women.

Reporters Without Borders demanded the immediate lifting of the ban, stating that the Taliban had closed at least 12 media outlets in 2024 alone.

Founded on International Women’s Day in March 2021, Radio Begum has become a vital platform for women’s voices in Afghanistan. In 2024, its Swiss-Afghan founder, Hamida Aman, launched Begum TV from Paris, broadcasting educational content to help Afghan girls and women continue their education.

Thousands of videos covering the Afghan national curriculum have also been made freely available on a sister website.

Taliban’s Restrictions on Women and Media

Since regaining power, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women, barring them from secondary and university education and limiting their participation in public life. The United Nations has described these rules as “gender apartheid.”

Many local media outlets have ceased broadcasting women’s voices, with women on TV now required to cover themselves except for their eyes and hands.

The suspension of Radio Begum follows similar actions, such as the shutdown of Arezo TV in December last year, during which seven employees were detained. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice accused Arezo TV of betraying Islamic values and being supported by foreign media.

As Radio Begum faces an uncertain future, advocates for press freedom and women’s rights continue to demand the release of its staff and the restoration of its operations. The station remains a crucial voice for Afghan women amid mounting restrictions.

