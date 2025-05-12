Taliban Bans Chess In Afghanistan, Calling It Gambling Under Sharia Law

The Taliban has suspended chess in Afghanistan, citing its classification as a form of gambling under Sharia law, sparking concern among local chess lovers and businesses.

The Taliban government has officially suspended the game of chess in Afghanistan, stating that the sport is considered a form of gambling under its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. The ban, announced by the Taliban’s Directorate of Sports, takes immediate effect and will remain until further notice.

Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports department, confirmed the suspension on Sunday. He explained that the decision is based on Islamic principles and the country’s law concerning the “Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice,” introduced last year.

“Chess in Sharia is considered a means of gambling, which is prohibited,” Mashwani said.

“There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess.”

The decision is another example of how the Taliban’s return to power has drastically altered public life in Afghanistan. This includes increased restrictions on cultural activities and sports, particularly those that involve or attract youth engagement.

Impact on Local Communities

The suspension has disappointed many Afghans who see chess as a harmless and intellectually engaging game. Among them is Azizullah Gulzada, who runs a café in Kabul where young people frequently gathered to play informal chess matches.

“Many other Islamic countries have players on an international level,” Gulzada told AFP, pointing out that chess is not universally considered un-Islamic.

“They would have a cup of tea and challenge their friends to a game of chess. Young people don’t have a lot of activities these days, so many came here every day.”

Though he plans to respect the ban, Gulzada admitted it would negatively impact his business and leave young people with fewer recreational options.

Previous Sports Bans Under Taliban Rule

This isn’t the first time the Taliban has clamped down on sports. In recent years, they have banned several activities considered to contradict their strict view of Islamic teachings. In 2023, the government prohibited professional mixed martial arts (MMA), calling it “too violent” and incompatible with Sharia.

Women have also been almost entirely excluded from sports under the Taliban regime, despite international criticism and appeals from global sporting bodies.

