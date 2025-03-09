Taliban Government On Women’s Day Says ‘It Prioritizes Women’s Safety, Dignity and Legal Rights’

On International Women’s Day, the Taliban issued a statement affirming their commitment to protecting the rights of Afghan women. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson, posted on his official X account, stating that the “Islamic Emirate” takes full responsibility for the protection and provision of Afghan women’s rights. While not directly acknowledging International Women’s Day, Mujahid emphasized that the Taliban government prioritizes women’s dignity, honor, and legal rights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mujahid claimed that Afghan women live in security, both physically and psychologically, and that their fundamental rights, such as autonomy in marriage, dowry entitlements, and inheritance, are safeguarded under Taliban rule. However, this statement comes amid ongoing global criticism. Since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, women’s rights have been severely restricted. These restrictions include the banning of girls from secondary education and prohibiting women from attending or teaching at universities. In 2023, the Vice and Virtue Ministry further intensified the crackdown, imposing mandates for full-face coverings and prohibiting women from speaking in public.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned these measures, calling for an end to the marginalization of women in Afghanistan. The UN’s Roza Otunbayeva and Alison Davidian stressed the importance of supporting Afghan women in their fight for equality. Mujahid, in his response, distinguished between Afghan and Western views on women’s rights, claiming that Afghan women’s rights must be understood within the context of Islamic and Afghan culture, which he said differs from Western cultural frameworks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite these statements, the Taliban continues to face international isolation, with no formal recognition of their rule over Afghanistan. In January, the International Criminal Court requested arrest warrants for two senior Taliban officials for their role in repressing Afghan women. Additionally, UNESCO hosted a conference with activists and rights experts, further spotlighting the issue of women’s rights in Afghanistan. Taliban officials, however, dismissed such efforts, accusing certain organizations and EU foundations of hypocrisy.

Also Read: Women’s Day Blog: Is There A Man Behind Your Success?