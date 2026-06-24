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Home > World News > Taliban Holds Historic EU Talks As Europe Pushes For Afghan Deportations, Sparking Criticism Among Human Rights Activists

Taliban Holds Historic EU Talks As Europe Pushes For Afghan Deportations, Sparking Criticism Among Human Rights Activists

Taliban officials engaged in their first talks with EU representatives in Brussels, discussing diplomatic relations and the return of Afghan migrants from Europe. The meeting faced criticism from human rights groups, cautioning against collaboration with the Taliban on deportations due to Afghanistan's deteriorating humanitarian and human rights conditions.

EU Taliban Talk, image credit: Afp
EU Taliban Talk, image credit: Afp

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 01:57 IST

Afghanistan’s Taliban government held a closed-door meeting with European Union officials and representatives of 15 EU nations in Brussels on Tuesday, 23rd June 2026. The meeting was focused on diplomatic services and what the Taliban called a “dignified return process” for Afghans being sent back from Europe. The meeting comes as a growing number of governments in the 27-member bloc want faster and higher deportations of Afghans whose asylum claims are either rejected to who have committed crimes in their host countries. 

The human right activist’s criticised the meeting and said any kind of engagement with the Taliban should be centered on human rights and accountability instead of returns. However, none of the EU country recognises the Taliban led Afghanistan government, and Belgian authorities stressed that allowing the meeting to take place did not amount to recognition or legitimacy. 

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Taliban Seeks “Dignified Return Process” at Historic EU Talks

Spokesperson for the Taliban Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi described the visit as “historic” and stated that it was the first time that a delegation from the Islamic Emirate had held talks with the EU and EU nations in Brussels. Balkhi led the five-member delegation, and he said that the meeting was focused on “trust-building measures, the Taliban’s diplomatic presence in the EU and a “dignified return process”. The meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the Belgian capital. 

The European Commission announced that it co-chaired a meeting alongside Sweden. Markus Lammert, the Commission’s spokesman, stressed that these talks came under strong pressure from most EU member states including 20 countries who had signed a letter in October calling for tougher migration policies and more deportations. He said the Commission was to organise “technical talks” on returns but that this didn’t mean the Taliban’s recognition. The meeting in Brussels was a follow-up to the one in January in which the Commission sent a team to Kabul, where it has employees.

Human Rights Groups Condemn EU Negotiations with Taliban

Human rights organisations are worried that the meeting will endanger the safety of Afghans in Europe and Afghanistan. “Any engagement with the Taliban must prioritize human rights protection and accountability rather than facilitating deportations to a perilous situation,” she added. “EU countries are compromising their credibility by condemning abuses committed by the Taliban but working with them to forcibly return Afghans.” Malala Yousafzai, laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, expressed her distress regarding the talks in Washington. “Europe should not legitimize a regime responsible for one of the most severe human rights crises worldwide,” she said, calling for an approach that would protect Afghan women and girls’ rights. 

The Taliban representatives were granted visas based on security vetting; the visas are only valid for 24 hours within Belgium and cannot be used in any other Schengen country. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prvot said that Belgium answered EU requests for these visas but added: “For anyone to have this meeting would not be recognition or legitimacy and is not an invitation from the Belgian government.” Since neither Belgium nor the EU officially acknowledges the Taliban government, this meeting is not held at any official site of Belgium or the EU. 

The Deportation Dilemma: Europe’s Migration Pressure vs. Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis

The push for deportations has expanded across the EU. Belgian Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt, who contributed to writing the October letter, said: “We can no longer afford stagnation. It is time for a decisive and collaborative approach so Europe can regain control over migration and security.” Only 2 percent of 22,870 Afghans who were ordered to return from Europe were able to do so. Afghans represent one of the largest groups seeking asylum in the bloc. 

The discussions took place in a time of worsening conditions in Afghanistan. Over the past year, over 3 million returnees have arrived from Pakistan and Iran and most are being forced back into Afghanistan—in an already critical humanitarian crisis in which food shortages and economic hardships are worsened by sanctions. The Taliban government is imposing severe restrictions on women and girls—the education of those who are not able to attend more than primary school and jobs are few or no longer in order. Eve Geddie of Amnesty International said: “The horror stories of people fleeing Afghanistan from the EU are fresh in our minds. It is inconceivable for the EU to consider deporting people back to Afghanistan at this point when conditions have only worsened.” The Brussels conversations highlighted both Europe’s determination for tougher migration controls and Taliban efforts to break out of its isolation and to seek aid and economic opportunities. 

Also Read: US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

 

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Taliban Holds Historic EU Talks As Europe Pushes For Afghan Deportations, Sparking Criticism Among Human Rights Activists
Tags: afghanistanEUTaliban

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Taliban Holds Historic EU Talks As Europe Pushes For Afghan Deportations, Sparking Criticism Among Human Rights Activists

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Taliban Holds Historic EU Talks As Europe Pushes For Afghan Deportations, Sparking Criticism Among Human Rights Activists
Taliban Holds Historic EU Talks As Europe Pushes For Afghan Deportations, Sparking Criticism Among Human Rights Activists
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