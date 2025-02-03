Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Taliban Minister Flees Afghanistan After Criticizing Ban On Girls’ Education

Sources indicate that Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered Stanikzai’s arrest, prompting him to escape to the UAE.

Taliban Minister Flees Afghanistan After Criticizing Ban On Girls’ Education


A senior Taliban minister has reportedly fled Afghanistan after publicly criticizing the government’s ban on girls’ education, an issue that has drawn international condemnation since the group’s takeover in 2021.

Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban’s deputy foreign minister, made a rare and bold statement on January 20 at a graduation ceremony in Khost province, near the Afghan-Pakistani border. In his speech, he strongly opposed the government’s ban on secondary and higher education for girls, calling it an injustice to millions.

“There is no excuse for this – not now and not in the future,” Stanikzai said. “We are being unjust to 20 million people. During the time of the Prophet Muhammad, the doors of knowledge were open for both men and women.” He also highlighted the historical contributions of women in Islamic history, countering the Taliban’s narrative on gender restrictions.

His remarks reportedly angered Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who, according to sources, ordered Stanikzai’s arrest and imposed a travel ban. Fearing repercussions, Stanikzai managed to leave Afghanistan for the United Arab Emirates.

Stanikzai later confirmed to local media that he had arrived in Dubai, but cited health reasons for his departure. However, sources within the Taliban suggest that his exit was prompted by growing internal tensions within the regime over its hardline policies on women’s rights.

The Taliban has yet to officially comment on Stanikzai’s departure. This incident comes at a time when international pressure is mounting against the group’s repressive policies. Last month, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Hibatullah Akhundzada and Afghanistan’s chief justice, accusing them of crimes against humanity for their systematic persecution of women and girls.

Filed under

education Taliban

