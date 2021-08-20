Countries from all across the world have been evacuating their citizens fastly as Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance. The US State Department on Thursday said that it has airlifted more than 7,000 evacuees since Saturday.

The Taliban were firing into the air and beating people with AK-47 to stop them from entering the airport despite having the required documents, a media report said.

“It’s a complete disaster. The Taliban were firing into the air, pushing people, beating them with AK47s,” Radio New Zealand (RNZ) quoted a person as saying who was trying to get through.

“Everyone wants out,” said a member of an Afghan family after it arrived in Germany. “Every day is worse than the day before. We saved ourselves but we couldn’t rescue our families,” RNZ reported.

After Kabul fell to the Taliban and the terror group announced its victory over the government. People in Afghanistan have been in rush to flee the nation as they believe the terror group’s older regime — 1996 to 2001– is set to come back and they would face severe persecution of human rights.

However, the Taliban maintain that they would respect human rights and would allow women to have freedom in the nation.

In the first presser in the capital city after the siege of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.

“Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women.”

Mujahid also said they have pardoned everyone and will not take revenge against anyone, including former military members and those who worked with the foreign forces.