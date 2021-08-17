Even as Taliban marks in return to Afghanistan, reports of girls being forcefully married to its fighters have already begun to come to light.

As the curtains draw over Ghani’s government in Afghanistan, the Taliban has once again taken control of Kabul and other major cities. The takeover has sent chills among the people who witnessed the brutal rule of Taliban from 1996 to 2001, particularly the women, who fear that the history will be repeated. They are urging the world to come forward and free them from the shackles of the repressive Taliban rule.

Amid the fear of what is to come, the Afghan women recall the times when they were banned from studying, working, leaving their house without a male chaperone, showing any skin in public, politics and more. If found guilty, they would be subjected to the harshest punishment.

Even as Taliban marks in return to Afghanistan, reports of girls being forcefully married to its fighters have already begun to come to light. Reports suggest that Taliban has issued an order to local religious leaders to provide a list of girls over the age of 15 and widows under the age of 45 for marriage with Taliban leaders.

While the world speculates whether the Taliban rule will be any different this time, photos of women from the 1970s has paved its way to the Internet wherein women can be seen wearing dresses, roaming on the streets of Afghanistan without fearing about their life.