The Afghan government, on December 25, announced it to be a serious difficulty in achieving peace. It also said that Taliban training camps in Pakistan should be permanently dismantled to that end.

Mullah Baradar, a senior commander and representative of Taliban in internal peace talks between the Afghan government and his group, revealed that the entire Taliban leadership is headquartered in Pakistan, suggesting Pakistani influence from Taliban’s side in peace talks and the overall conflict. This unsettling development caused Indian concerns over Pakistan’s involvement in the Afghan Civil War run ever higher.

Several videos were released that disclosed the presence of the Taliban leadership in Pakistan in which Mullah Bardar was seen admitting to the fact. They were also seen in the videos visiting training camps, as the Afghanistan foreign ministry confirmed on Friday.

India fully supports the peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban while advising not to leave any territory out of federal control, lest insurgent presence in the area might re-emerge. The Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishanksr, said that India hopes for the Afghan soil to never be used for any activities targeted towards India. He also voiced his support for the peace talks.

The Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan is arguably the biggest instability situation in the world. Although founded indirectly decades ago by the US through Pakistan to resist the Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan by providing arms and training, it has since then started a bloody civil war. Sometimes, a chance of peace achieving peace comes but quickly vanishes because of both sides’ inability to reach an agreement and the never-ceasing fighting. This time, however, the chances for peace are slightly higher.

