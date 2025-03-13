Zakharova's comments come as Ukraine agreed to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the US said it was putting the proposal before Moscow.

Russia is ready to talk with the US about a ceasefire proposal discussed between Washington and Kyiv, and contacts could take place as early as Thursday, Reuters reported quoting Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying.

Zakharova’s comments come as Ukraine agreed to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the US said it was putting the proposal before Moscow, following top diplomats’ discussion in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“We are ready to discuss the initiatives set out there in future contacts with the United States. Such contacts are already possible as early as today,” Zakharova reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Putin and Trump’s aides spoke over a phone call on Wednesday, AFP reported.

According to The Guardian, the US has “provided certain information” about the proposed peace deal, and president Putin “may have an international phone call later” on Thursday.

