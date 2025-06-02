‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall

A quiet Sunday walk meant to show support for Israeli hostages still held in Gaza turned into a terrifying scene of flames and chaos after a man reportedly hurled Molotov cocktails at the demonstrators on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

A quiet Sunday walk meant to show support for Israeli hostages still held in Gaza turned into a terrifying scene of flames and chaos after a man reportedly hurled Molotov cocktails at the demonstrators on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. At least five people were injured in what authorities are calling a targeted act, though it’s still too early for officials to determine the motive with certainty.

The incident happened around 1:26 p.m. local time during the “Run for Their Lives” event, a weekly march organized to raise awareness about the Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Witnesses said the suspect shouted anti-Zionist slogans and threw a firebomb that left some people burning on the ground. Two victims were airlifted to UCHealth’s burn unit.

Police and FBI Investigate Terror Link

While the FBI has referred to the attack as a “targeted terror attack,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn urged caution. “It’s way too early to speculate motive,” he said during a news briefing a little over two hours after the attack.

A second joint press conference with the Boulder Police Department and the FBI was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local time. As of now, police have not publicly identified the suspect, who was taken into custody without resistance.

Three blocks of the Pearl Street Mall remain closed to the public as investigators continue to work the scene. A car located in the area is being looked at as part of the investigation, though it’s unclear if it belongs to the suspect.

Eyewitness Accounts Describe Chaos and Fire

The violence broke out in front of the historic Boulder County Courthouse, at the intersection of 13th and Pearl Street. A burn mark on the grass showed the spot where the flames erupted. People nearby rushed to help the injured, some bringing water, while others called for medical assistance.

Ed Victor, who has taken part in these silent walks every week, described the moment the Molotov cocktail exploded. “So we stood up, lined up in front of the old Boulder courthouse, and I was actually on the far west side. And there was somebody there that I didn’t even notice, although he was making a lot of noise, but I’m just focused on my job of being quiet and getting lined up. And, from my point of view, all of a sudden, I felt the heat. It was a Molotov cocktail equivalent, a gas bomb in a glass jar, thrown. “I saw it, a big flame as high as a tree, and all I saw was someone on fire,” he said.

Victor said other participants and volunteers stepped in immediately to put out the flames and help the injured. “As another marcher with medical experience stepped in to take care of her, I stayed with her husband to comfort him,” he added.

Suspect Shouted Anti-Zionist Slogans

A video from the scene showed a shirtless man pacing near the flames with spray bottles in hand. He was heard yelling, “End Zionists!”, “Palestine is free!”, and “They are killers!” while people in red shirts tended to a burn victim.

Boulder Police Chief Redfearn told reporters, “Initial callers indicated that there was a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire. When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims that were injured, with injuries consistent with burns and other injuries.”

Community Reacts with Shock and Support

The Jewish community in Boulder expressed its heartbreak in a joint statement, “We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza.

We don’t have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed.

Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

We are in touch with law enforcement about our Boulder Jewish community, and safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with SCN, Boulder PD, and the FBI. We are grateful for the first responders who are caring for our injured.

We will continue to work together to share information and provide support for our community. When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another. Strength to you all.”

Leaders Condemn the Attack

Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded to the attack on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser also condemned the violence, “My thoughts are with those injured and impacted by today’s attack against a group that meets weekly on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall to call for the release of the hostages in Gaza.

From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted. I have been in touch with Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty and have offered support from the Attorney General’s Office.

People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado. We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent acts—which are becoming more frequent, brazen, and closer to home—must stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account.”

FBI, National Intelligence Agencies Involved

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on social media that federal investigators are treating this as a “targeted terror attack.” “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Patel wrote.

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard also posted, “The @ODNIgov’s National Counterterrorism Center is working with the FBI and local law enforcement on the ground investigating the targeted terror attack against a weekly meeting of Jewish community members who had just gathered in Boulder, CO, to raise awareness of the hostages kidnapped during Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Thank you to first responders and local authorities for your quick response and action.”

The Anti-Defamation League and Israel’s ambassador to the UN also weighed in, with the ambassador stating, “Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages. In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake — this is not a political protest; this is terrorism.”

Still Many Unanswered Questions

As investigators piece together the events and motives behind the attack, one thing is clear: Boulder’s Jewish community is shaken but not broken. The Run for Their Lives organizers said they will continue to walk every week, refusing to be silenced by hate. “This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families and a plea for their release,” said the group.

Police and federal authorities continue to gather evidence and have promised more information as the investigation progresses.