Tariff Exemptions For Canada And Mexico On The Table As US Markets React

The US is considering offering exemptions to specific sectors from its newly introduced 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as political tensions escalate and auto industry stocks recover amidst ongoing trade uncertainty.

The United States is weighing the possibility of granting exemptions to certain industries from its newly imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick shared this development on Wednesday, sparking a rally in car stocks after they took a significant hit the previous day. Lutnick’s remarks, made during an interview with Bloomberg TV, provided hope to investors and businesses affected by the new trade barriers.

Potential Tariff Exemptions: What to Expect

Lutnick explained that President Donald Trump is considering which sectors might receive relief from the tariffs that took effect on Tuesday. “What he’s contemplating is which areas of the market that can possibly—possibly he’ll think about providing them relief,” Lutnick said, adding that the exemptions would likely be partial, stating, “My own thought is it’s going to be somewhere in the middle, so not 100% of everything and not zero.”

This statement boosted investor confidence, particularly in the auto sector, which was hit hard by the tariffs. Shares of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis surged by 3% to 5% on Wednesday.

Auto Industry Braces for Impact

The 25% tariffs have particularly impacted the auto industry, which relies heavily on seamless cross-border trade among the US, Canada, and Mexico. The manufacturing process for most vehicles involves multiple transfers of parts across these countries before final assembly. As a result, the tariffs could significantly disrupt operations for automakers.

Bernstein analysts have warned that General Motors, in particular, is most vulnerable to the new tariffs, estimating a potential $6.7 billion reduction in cash flow next year. Ford could face a $2.9 billion decline, while Stellantis may lose around €3.5 billion. European automakers, including Volkswagen, also saw their stocks recover on Wednesday after the initial drop.

Escalating Political Tensions Between the US, Canada, and Mexico

The trade war has escalated political tensions between the US, Canada, and Mexico. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has refused to lift Canada’s retaliatory tariffs unless the US removes all tariffs on Canadian imports. Describing Trump’s decision as “a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau quickly imposed a 25% tariff on $30 billion worth of US imports.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum delayed her country’s response, indicating that she would discuss the issue with Trump on Thursday.

In addition, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made waves by calling Trudeau “a lame duck” and a “dead man walking” following his resignation earlier this year.

Looking Ahead: Trade Negotiations and Future Tariff Adjustments

While discussions about short-term tariff relief are ongoing, Lutnick hinted that a more comprehensive renegotiation of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) could take place next year. Additionally, the White House has suggested that countries like Brazil, India, Japan, and the European Union might face further duties as part of Trump’s broader “reciprocal” trade policies.

The US government has tied the potential for tariff exemptions to larger geopolitical concerns, particularly efforts to curb fentanyl smuggling. Lutnick explained that any relief granted to Canada and Mexico would likely be temporary, potentially lasting just a month, contingent on the countries cooperating to stop the flow of the deadly opioid into the US.

“If they halt the fentanyl flow, then the president’s open-minded to it,” Lutnick said. “There are gonna be tariffs, let’s not kid ourselves. Maybe, perhaps he’ll waive them until April 2 at least.”

The White House is expected to announce its decision on possible tariff exemptions later this week.