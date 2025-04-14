Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy

Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy

As markets reel and global supply chains brace for fresh disruption, the world's two economic giants are once again toeing the line of decoupling—with rhetoric sharper than ever and the stakes dangerously high.

Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy


As markets reel and global supply chains brace for fresh disruption, the world’s two economic giants are once again toeing the line of decoupling—with rhetoric sharper than ever and the stakes dangerously high.

In a telling interview on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a tempered yet cautionary view on the simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“There doesn’t have to be [a decoupling],” Bessent told Bloomberg TV. “But there could be.”

Behind that ambiguous line lies a diplomatic tightrope. While Bessent admitted there’s “a big deal to be done at some point,” he acknowledged that negotiating with China presents unique complexities:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“China is both our biggest economic competitor and our biggest military rival,” he said—making it clear that any resolution won’t come easy.

A Tug-of-War in Tariffs

The U.S.-China trade clash has escalated swiftly since former President Donald Trump reignited tariff measures, targeting Beijing with aggressive levies. U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods now sit at a staggering 145 percent, while China has responded with its own 125 percent tax wall on U.S. imports.

The economic back-and-forth has left industries across both nations unsettled and foreign investors increasingly jittery.

In a brief moment of relief last week, the White House announced temporary exemptions for consumer tech products like smartphones and semiconductors—items for which China remains a critical supplier. But the reprieve was short-lived.

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’… especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday night.

Allies, Anxiety, and Asia’s Response

Even as Washington keeps Beijing guessing, Chinese President Xi Jinping is shoring up his influence in Southeast Asia. On a visit to Vietnam, Xi took a direct swipe at U.S. trade policy without naming names:

“Protectionism will lead nowhere,” Xi said. “A trade war produces no winner.”

Flanked by Vietnamese President To Lam, Xi called for regional cooperation against what he described as “unilateral bullying”, signaling Beijing’s intention to deepen ties with its neighbors while isolating Washington diplomatically.

Behind Closed Doors: Deal or No Deal?

Despite the fiery rhetoric, insiders claim the White House remains open to a trade pact. However, the message from top administration officials is clear: the U.S. expects China to make the first move.

Meanwhile, Bessent sounded the alarm on the broader economic impact of continued tariff warfare:

“These are big numbers,” he said, referencing the imposed tariffs. “No one who thinks they’re sustainable wants them to remain here.”

The fallout is already visible: the dollar is slipping, U.S. Treasury bonds are shedding value, and fears of a global economic downturn are gaining traction among analysts.

 

Filed under

Trump

newsx

‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous...
newsx

Tariffs, Tensions, And Trade Talks: U.S.-China Standoff Raises Stakes In Global Economy
newsx

Power, Prisons, and Propaganda: When Trump and Bukele Laugh, the World Should Listen
newsx

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch
newsx

Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student
Police detained a suspect

Police In Minnesota Arrest Person Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Months After CEO’s Fatal Shooting
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous IPL 2025 Campaign

‘Rohit Sharma Ko Captain Banao’! Fan’s Plea To Nita Ambani Sparks Buzz Amid MI’s Tumultuous...

Power, Prisons, and Propaganda: When Trump and Bukele Laugh, the World Should Listen

Power, Prisons, and Propaganda: When Trump and Bukele Laugh, the World Should Listen

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch

Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Police In Minnesota Arrest Person Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Months After CEO’s Fatal Shooting

Police In Minnesota Arrest Person Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters Months After CEO’s Fatal Shooting

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?