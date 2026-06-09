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Home > World News > Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted; Ex-Influencer Reveals Shocking Claims

Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted; Ex-Influencer Reveals Shocking Claims

A new investigation has renewed scrutiny of Andrew and Tristan Tate, highlighting allegations of rape, human trafficking, and coercion linked to their webcam business. The report includes claims from former influencer Lauren Southern, while the Tate brothers continue to deny all allegations as legal cases in Romania remain ongoing.

Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted. Photo: X
Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:34 IST

Andrew and Tristan Tate are back in the spotlight, a fresh scrutiny after a careful investigation gave renewed attention to allegations of rape, human trafficking, and coercion that are linked ot their webcam business. The new report goes into detail and it leans on statements from former associates and alleged victims including ex-right-wing influencer Lauren Southern who accused Andrew Tate of sexual assault. 

Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Allegations 

A detailed investigation from The New Yorker has brought back serious claims which are based on private messages, court documents, and interviews with alleged victims who were harmed. The report claims the brother’s webcam business involved coercion, sexual abuse, and human trafficking. 

Lauren Southern who used to be a right wing influencer, says Andrew Tate invited her to Romania in 2018 and that he sexually assaulted her even though she said no 

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She also claims that later, when she reached out again about what happened with her, he shrugged it off and dismissed her concerns.

Lauren Southern said, “What did I do?” Tate replied. “I expected tons better from you. This msg is some liberal #metoo bullshit.”

“You literally strangled me when I said I didn’t want to have sex,” Southern wrote. “You literally told me in the morning ‘don’t tell the press I raped you.’” 

“You’re absolutely embarrassing yourself,” he wrote further. 

Tate Brothers Denies Allegations of Sexual Exploitation Empire 

The Tate brothers have denied all allegations. They have been dealing with legal charges in Romania since their arrest in 2022. At the same time, their online courses and the War Room community are still ongoing with content that frequently criticises feminism. Currently, the court cases are still ongoing and no specific trial dates have been announced yet. 

Who are Tate Brothers?

 Andrew Tate, a 39-year-old is a social media influencer and former kickboxer, and he is now dealing with 10 criminal charges that are linked to three different women. The list of allegations includes rape, human trafficking, causing bodily harm, and also controlling prostitution for financial gain. 

His brother Tristan Tate, a 36-year-old has 11 charges but all these are connected to one woman. These charges include rape, human trafficking, and causing bodily harm. 

The brothers were born in the United States but later moved to Luton in the UK with their mother after their parents separated. 

In the last few years, Andrew Tate has had massive followers on social media, X, with more than 10 million followers. He is known for showing a luxury lifestyle like expensive cars, private jets, and yachts. And he’s been known, repeatedly, for controversial remarks about women.

Also Read: Donald Trump Humiliated At NBA Finals: POTUS Greeted With Loud Boos, Anti-Trump Chants At Madison Square Garden | WATCH 

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Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted; Ex-Influencer Reveals Shocking Claims
Tags: Andrew Tate newshuman traffickingLauren Southern claimsrape allegationsTate brothers caseTristan Tate

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Tate Brothers Rape and Trafficking Empire Busted; Ex-Influencer Reveals Shocking Claims
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