Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Of Kamala Harris: Will It Boost Young Voter Turnout?

Democrats are hopeful that Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris could galvanize younger voters ahead of the November elections. Swift, known for her vocal criticism of former President Trump, publicly backed Harris following the presidential debate on Tuesday. In a social media post signed “childless cat lady,” Swift praised Harris for her advocacy of rights and causes important to her.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, speaking from the debate spin room, highlighted the potential significance of Swift’s endorsement. “Some advice to Donald Trump. Don’t disparage that endorsement at your own peril,” Newsom said. “She is a cultural icon. Something big has happened in the world in terms of the energy, environment she’s associated with. The optimism she’s associated with. That was a big deal.”

Democratic Strategists’ Perspective

According to Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov, Swift’s endorsement could indeed motivate more young voters to head to the polls. “It absolutely will impact young voter turnout. And Trump knows it,” Tarlov told Fox News Digital. She emphasized that Swift’s endorsement comes from a place of personal conviction, contrasting it with her earlier, more hesitant political involvement. “This isn’t the Taylor Swift of 2018, wondering whether she should wade into politics. This is 2024 Taylor Swift, who knows who she is and isn’t afraid of backlash for saying what she believes.”

Polls and Voter Sentiment

Despite the enthusiasm from some Democrats, recent polling suggests that Swift’s endorsement might not have a substantial impact on voter decisions. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll from May indicated that about 83% of respondents felt that a Swift endorsement would “not at all” influence their vote. Additionally, current polls show that Harris leads Trump among young voters, a demographic where Swift holds considerable sway.

The New York Times/Siena survey reports that Harris is ahead of Trump by 10 percentage points among voters aged 18-29. “As a first-time voter this November, my peers and I will not be voting for Kamala Harris because Taylor Swift and her cats told us to do so,” Brilyn Hollyhand, RNC Youth Advisory Council Chairman and a Generation Z voter, told media. Hollyhand dismissed the endorsement as superficial, stating, “I think no amount of pop stars or viral memes that she’s trying to do are going to make Gen Z vote for her when she has no plans to fix the nation she’s broken.”

Trump’s Reaction

Former President Trump, who expressed no surprise at Swift’s endorsement, is dismissive of its impact. “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t […] possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him,” Trump said. He labeled Swift as “very liberal” and suggested her endorsement of Democrats is expected and unlikely to sway voters significantly.

Public Response and Campaign Moves

While Swift’s endorsement might not be a game-changer, it has garnered mixed reactions. A Monmouth University poll from February found that 68% of respondents are comfortable with Swift encouraging her fans to vote. In response to the endorsement, the Harris-Walz campaign has launched friendship bracelets for sale on their website, reminiscent of those worn by Swift’s fans during her “Eras” tour.

