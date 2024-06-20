Taylor Swift's Jet Doused With Orange Paint At Stansted Airport In London Prior To Wembley Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Wembley Eras Tour is just about to meet its end, However, a recent incident has splashed a vivid streak of orange paint across the pre-show excitement.

Eco-activists who have garnered some fame on the internet for splashing orange paint on their targets to convey their message, doused several private jets with their famous orange paint, with Swift’s plane reportedly among those on the scene.

The pop star’s jet had landed just hours before the group orchestrated their “second anti-fossil fuels protest”.

Well, this does not come as a shock as Swift’s name has been added to the expanding list of stars who have come under the scanner for their excessive use of private jets. The Eras Tour jet has come under scrutiny against the backdrop of mounting concerns over carbon emissions, leading to widespread worry and a global rise in temperatures.

Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald, two Just Stop Oil eco-activists, are suspected of targeting multiple private jets at London’s Stansted Airport. This incident occurred shortly after the pop star’s plane landed there ahead of her concert tour. Around 5 am, the activists broke into the airfield by cutting through the fence and sprayed the planes orange using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

The activists shared a video of them entering the airfield by bypassing the fence. The activists claim, “Two Just Stop Oil supporters have painted multiple private jets on the airfield where Taylor Swift’s jet landed mere hours before.” Although it is not clear whether Swift’s plane was also doused in orange, the protesters released photos of the incident alongside their statement.

🚨 JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT’S LANDS 🔥 Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13‘s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030. 💸 Donate — https://t.co/UwALfVtRmR pic.twitter.com/aORdvUuQmU — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

Now this is not the first time where high-profile figures have faced a backlash about their regular use of private jets. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio have all faced criticism for their frequent private jet use. However, Taylor Swift has become the main focus due to her constant touring. The 14-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform next at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

🧯 Jennifer Kowalski, 28, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, was arrested alongside Cole for painting private jets at Stansted Airport this morning. 💬 Before taking action, Jenn said: “Over the years, I’ve had to realise that even working in sustainability provides… pic.twitter.com/QXbwATeNwN — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

As per Macdonald, “We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions.” including Swift’s song pun the protester added, “Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer’.

