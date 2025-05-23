Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Team India Sends A Strong And United Message….’ EAM Jaishankar On Diplomatic Engagement Between Indian MPs And Russian Leaders

‘Team India Sends A Strong And United Message….’ EAM Jaishankar On Diplomatic Engagement Between Indian MPs And Russian Leaders

The delegation’s visit, which is part of a broader diplomatic outreach spanning Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, aims to highlight Operation Sindoor and India’s resolute fight against terrorism.

‘Team India Sends A Strong And United Message….’ EAM Jaishankar On Diplomatic Engagement Between Indian MPs And Russian Leaders

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored India’s firm commitment to fighting terrorism by sending a "strong and united message" during the recent visit of an all-party parliamentary delegation to Russia.


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored India’s firm commitment to fighting terrorism by sending a “strong and united message” during the recent visit of an all-party parliamentary delegation to Russia. The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, held crucial talks with Russian lawmakers, reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

The all-party delegation engaged with high-ranking officials, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, during their visit to Moscow. Highlighting the collaborative spirit, Jaishankar shared on X, “#TeamIndia sends a strong and united message on combatting terrorism.”

The Indian Embassy in Russia also tweeted, “Together in the fight against terrorism! All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP @KanimozhiDMK in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other Senators.”

The delegation’s visit, which is part of a broader diplomatic outreach spanning Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, aims to highlight Operation Sindoor and India’s resolute fight against terrorism. Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the MPs on key aspects of India-Russia relations, strengthening bilateral ties amid global security challenges.

Kanimozhi emphasized the importance of this diplomatic engagement, stating, “Russia has been a strategic partner, and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues and trade. It becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. We lost 26 lives in India, so the Government of India and the PM decided that MPs from across the country, from different parties, would be sent to represent the Indian stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world.”

The delegation includes MPs from diverse political parties such as SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, NCP MP Jawed Ashraf, alongside former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

This united front across party lines showcases India’s national consensus and determination to combat terrorism in all its forms. Following the Moscow visit, the delegation will continue their diplomatic mission across Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain to further amplify India’s message of zero tolerance towards terrorism on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Harvard University Faces 72-Hour Deadline: Meet 6 Demands Or Lose All Rights To Enroll Foreign Nationals

Filed under

All-party delegation EAM Jaishankar

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’