‘Team India Sends A Strong And United Message….’ EAM Jaishankar On Diplomatic Engagement Between Indian MPs And Russian Leaders

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored India’s firm commitment to fighting terrorism by sending a “strong and united message” during the recent visit of an all-party parliamentary delegation to Russia. The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, held crucial talks with Russian lawmakers, reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

The all-party delegation engaged with high-ranking officials, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, during their visit to Moscow. Highlighting the collaborative spirit, Jaishankar shared on X, “#TeamIndia sends a strong and united message on combatting terrorism.”

The Indian Embassy in Russia also tweeted, “Together in the fight against terrorism! All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP @KanimozhiDMK in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other Senators.”

The delegation’s visit, which is part of a broader diplomatic outreach spanning Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, aims to highlight Operation Sindoor and India’s resolute fight against terrorism. Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the MPs on key aspects of India-Russia relations, strengthening bilateral ties amid global security challenges.

Kanimozhi emphasized the importance of this diplomatic engagement, stating, “Russia has been a strategic partner, and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues and trade. It becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. We lost 26 lives in India, so the Government of India and the PM decided that MPs from across the country, from different parties, would be sent to represent the Indian stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world.”

The delegation includes MPs from diverse political parties such as SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, NCP MP Jawed Ashraf, alongside former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

This united front across party lines showcases India’s national consensus and determination to combat terrorism in all its forms. Following the Moscow visit, the delegation will continue their diplomatic mission across Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain to further amplify India’s message of zero tolerance towards terrorism on the global stage.

