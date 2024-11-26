Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tear Gas Fired As Imran Khan Supporters Clash With Police In Islamabad

Clashes broke out in Islamabad as Imran Khan's supporters marched demanding his release. Tear gas was fired during intense confrontations with security forces.

Tear Gas Fired As Imran Khan Supporters Clash With Police In Islamabad

On Tuesday, Islamabad witnessed intense clashes between security forces and thousands of supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had marched into the capital demanding his release from prison. The protestors, who gathered in large numbers, were met with tear gas and heavy police action, marking a new chapter in the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan.

What Happened During the Clashes?

The scene in Islamabad was chaotic, with police and paramilitary forces exchanging tear gas with the demonstrators. AFP reporters on the ground observed clouds of tear gas fill the air as both sides engaged in an intense confrontation. The protestors, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Khan, were determined to have their voices heard, even as tensions escalated in the streets of the capital.

Imran Khan’s Arrest and the Public Response

Imran Khan’s supporters have been vocal since his arrest, accusing the government of political persecution. Khan’s jailing has sparked widespread anger, particularly among his loyal followers who see his detention as an unjust move aimed at stifling opposition. The latest clashes are part of an ongoing wave of protests demanding his release, with his supporters vowing to keep fighting for his freedom.

MUST READ: Israel-Hezbollah Likely To Engage In A Truce Deal; Ceasefire After 3,700 Deaths In A Year Of War

The Role of Tear Gas in the Clashes

As clashes intensified, law enforcement used tear gas to disperse the crowds, which led to scenes of chaos and confusion. The police strategy was to break up the protest, but it only fueled the anger of the demonstrators. The use of tear gas has become a common tool in Pakistan’s ongoing political struggles, as the government and protesters engage in a fierce battle over Khan’s future.

Impact on Islamabad and Pakistan’s Political Landscape

The clashes have drawn attention to the growing political tension in Pakistan. The country’s political landscape is divided, with Imran Khan and his supporters pitted against the government. The use of force, particularly in the form of tear gas, has raised questions about the government’s handling of dissent and the future of democratic rights in Pakistan.

With Imran Khan still behind bars, his supporters have vowed to keep protesting until his release is secured. Whether these protests will continue to escalate remains uncertain, but it is clear that the political divide in Pakistan is deeper than ever.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: ‘Release Imran Khan’ Slogans Raised As Three PTI Members Killed Amid Islamabad Protests

Filed under

Imran Khan supporters clash Islamabad clashes 2024 Pakistan political unrest Tear gas in Islamabad
Advertisement

Also Read

US Judge Dismisses Election Interference Case Against Donald Trump

US Judge Dismisses Election Interference Case Against Donald Trump

Himachal Court Issues Stay On Closure Of 9 HPTDC Hotels Due To Low Occupancy

Himachal Court Issues Stay On Closure Of 9 HPTDC Hotels Due To Low Occupancy

52nd International Emmy Awards: This Indian Series Lost The Big Award, Check All Winners Here

52nd International Emmy Awards: This Indian Series Lost The Big Award, Check All Winners Here

Pakistan Issues ‘Shoot At Sight’ Orders As Imran Khan Supporters Demand His Release

Pakistan Issues ‘Shoot At Sight’ Orders As Imran Khan Supporters Demand His Release

Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism

Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism

Entertainment

52nd International Emmy Awards: This Indian Series Lost The Big Award, Check All Winners Here

52nd International Emmy Awards: This Indian Series Lost The Big Award, Check All Winners Here

Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism

Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism

Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks At Porn Or At You

Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks

Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A Possible Role In MCU

Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A

Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox