‘Tearing This Down’: 90-Foot Lord Hanuman Statue In Texas Faces Threat From Conservative YouTuber, Internet Reacts

A 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Texas has become a new flashpoint in the US midterm election debate after conservative YouTuber and MAGA activist Jesse Hughes called for its removal. Hughes shared a photograph of the statue on X and wrote, “Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down.” The post triggered strong backlash from Hindu groups, thinkers and veterans, who said the remarks amounted to a threat against a Hindu place of worship. The Texas controversy comes as Indian Americans, particularly Hindus, have increasingly featured in political debates around immigration, race and religion.

Texas Hanuman statue row draws sharp response from Hindu American veteran

The Statue of the Union stands at the Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. The 90-foot structure was consecrated in August 2024 and is described by the temple as a statue of Lord Hanuman. The controversy around it predates Hughes’ post, with some Christian conservatives describing the statue as “un-Christian”.

Ruchir Bakshi, a US Army veteran who describes himself as an American-Hindu concerned about anti-Hindu hate, called Hughes’ remarks unpatriotic and a “threat against Hinduism.”

“It is a threat against Hinduism itself to vandalise another American community’s house of worship because you hate the faith inside it,” Bakshi said.

Texas debate intensifies as groups condemn call to tear down temple statue

Bakshi added, “If winning in America means demolishing Hindu temples, you don’t want the country I fought for. You just want a license to go after people who aren’t you.”

His comments received support from the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and Carl Wheless, a Texas-based US Army veteran and political commentator. “We share your horror at the open religious bigotry being mainstreamed on this platform and are proud to fight it alongside you,” CoHNA said on X.

Texas has long been a Republican stronghold and has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994. The state is home to more than five lakh Indian Americans and is under Republican control of the governorship, statewide executive offices and both chambers of the legislature.

Texas midterm campaign faces another controversy over South Asian students

The Hanuman statue row comes alongside another Texas controversy involving Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner Bo French. Last week, French shared a photograph from a University of Texas football match on X and wrote, “UT graduation this year looked like this,” while describing the situation as a “problem” and claiming it was “far worse than anyone had imagined.” The photograph predominantly showed students of South Asian heritage.

Republican Senator John Cornyn condemned French’s post and questioned whether other Republicans would denounce what he described as intolerance and racism. French later defended his remarks, arguing that University of Texas admissions practices disadvantaged Texans.

Texas politics puts race, religion and immigration back in spotlight

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also criticised the broader rhetoric, saying, “Right-wing Republicans are repeatedly using derogatory slurs in a casual manner.” The controversies have added to an already prominent anti-immigrant narrative in the Texas midterm campaign, bringing questions around race, religion and the place of Indian Americans into the political spotlight.

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