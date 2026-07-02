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Home > World News > Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?

Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has revealed he has been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis, saying his immune system has been "eating" his stomach lining for years despite having no symptoms.

Bryan Johnson Diagnosed With Rare Autoimmune Disease (Image: X/ bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson Diagnosed With Rare Autoimmune Disease (Image: X/ bryan_johnson)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 22:49 IST

Longevity pioneer and tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG), a condition in which the immune system attacks the stomach lining. Sharing the diagnosis in a detailed post on X, Johnson said his immune system has been damaging his stomach for years despite him having no obvious symptoms. Along with biopsy images from his endoscopy, he described the disease as his “stomach eating itself,” using his experience to highlight that feeling healthy does not always mean the body is free of disease.

Rather than seeing the diagnosis as a setback, Bryan Johnson said he wants to challenge conventional medical approaches and encourage proactive health monitoring. His case, he suggested, shows why routine testing can uncover serious conditions even in people who appear exceptionally fit.

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Bryan Johnson says hidden autoimmune disease often goes unnoticed for years

Autoimmune gastritis, also called autoimmune atrophic gastritis (AAG), occurs when the immune system attacks parietal cells in the stomach’s fundus and corpus. These cells produce stomach acid and intrinsic factor, both essential for absorbing iron and vitamin B12. Their destruction can lead to low stomach acid, nutrient deficiencies, pernicious anemia and, over time, a higher risk of gastric cancers.

Bryan Johnson said, “Autoimmune gastritis affects an estimated 2–5% of people, and likely more, because it hides and is challenging to diagnose,” citing a study in which 18% of people with precancerous stomach lesions carried the harmful antibodies, while only 1% had ever been diagnosed. Studies estimate the condition affects between 0.5% and 4.5% of people, or even more, with many cases remaining undetected. It is more common in women and people with other autoimmune diseases. Johnson’s case also reflects “thyrogastric syndrome,” a known link between autoimmune thyroid disease and gastritis.

Bryan Johnson traces illness to years of unexplained iron deficiency

Early signs of the disease include iron deficiency, which is often overlooked if hemoglobin levels remain normal, followed later by vitamin B12 deficiency that can cause neurological problems. For Bryan Johnson, persistently low ferritin levels that did not improve with oral iron became the biggest warning sign.

He also reflected on possible factors that may have contributed to the condition, including a childhood diet filled with sugary cereals, soft drinks and fast food, followed by years of stress while building a business and raising three children as a young father. During that period, he gained 40 pounds and experienced chronic depression.

Bryan Johnson explains how years of testing finally revealed the condition

Johnson’s medical journey began at age 21, when he was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and started hormone replacement therapy with medications such as levothyroxine and Armour Thyroid. However, for 11 years, his ferritin levels remained low despite dietary changes, supplements and every available oral iron treatment. Because his hemoglobin and hematocrit stayed within normal ranges, previous doctors repeatedly dismissed the low ferritin.

A routine colonoscopy found no signs of bleeding, polyps or cancer. But an upper endoscopy, prompted after anti-parietal cell antibodies (APCA) were found at five times the normal limit, provided the answer. Biopsies from different parts of the stomach confirmed early autoimmune gastritis, showing atrophy in the acid-producing stomach lining, intact villous architecture elsewhere and no evidence of H. pylori infection.

Also Read: How Did Donald Trump Make Over $2.2 Billion in 2025? Here’s What His Financial Disclosure Reveals    

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Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?
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Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?

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Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?
Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?
Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?
Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Stomach Eating Itself’ Disease; What Is Autoimmune Gastritis?

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