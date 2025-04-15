Teen Shot, Police Respond To Gunfire In Southeast Dallas: What We Know About The Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

A burst of gunfire at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Tuesday afternoon sent students fleeing and triggered a major police response, reigniting fears in a community still reeling from a similar incident last year.

Shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High in Dallas leaves teen injured, triggers lockdown and raises fresh concerns over school safety.

A shooting incident at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Southeast Dallas on Tuesday afternoon prompted a swift and heavy police response after reports of gunfire inside the school building. A teenage male was shot in the leg, and the situation raised renewed concerns about school safety—particularly at a campus that faced a similar emergency just a year ago.

Gunfire Prompts “Active Shooter” Response

The incident began unfolding shortly after 1 p.m. when an “active shooter” call was made from Wilmer-Hutchins High School, located on Langdon Road off Interstate 20. Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that crews were dispatched at 1:06 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: POLICE RESPOND TO SHOOTING AT DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL Police and EMS are on the scene of a reported shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The call came in just before 1:10 PM. Students were seen leaving the building. Source: CBS Texas

Media Source:… pic.twitter.com/cI3iHI7cLC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 15, 2025

By 1:45 p.m., a source told WFAA that the active threat had ended.

A source from Dallas Fire-Rescue told WFAA that gunshots were reportedly heard inside the building and confirmed that a teenage male had been shot in the leg. The victim was reported to be in stable condition, although no additional medical details were immediately available.

Dallas District Confirms Shooting, Urges Public to Stay Away

Dallas Independent School District (DISD) confirmed in a statement that law enforcement was actively responding “to a shooting incident” at the school. The district urged the public to “refrain from coming to the campus” while the situation was ongoing.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed a heavy emergency response, with police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances surrounding the campus. Dozens of students were seen running from the school across a grassy field as first responders worked to secure the area.

The students were eventually evacuated and relocated to the bleachers near the school’s football field and track area, as seen in aerial footage.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue source told WFAA that three individuals in total were transported from the scene. However, it was not immediately clear how many of those were injured as a direct result of the shooting.

Not the First Incident at Wilmer-Hutchins, Dallas

Tuesday’s shooting is not the first time Wilmer-Hutchins High School has dealt with a gun-related emergency.

In April 2024, a student was injured in a shooting that occurred after another student managed to bring a handgun onto campus, bypassing safety protocols that included metal detectors and a clear-bag policy.

Following the 2024 incident, Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez acknowledged that the school’s safety checks had failed. Although the metal detector was triggered when the student passed through, a proper bag check was not conducted.

At the time, Martinez said, “We will retrain our staff on metal detectors and bag checking,” in response to growing concerns from parents, students, and community members.

Also Read: Judge Orders Bank of America to Pay $540.3 Million to FDIC After Eight-Year Legal Battle