Tehran Deems US Talks ‘Unjustifiable’ Amid Israeli Strikes on Iranian Targets

Iran’s foreign minister has said that continuing indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States is “unjustifiable” while Israeli military strikes on Iran persist, CNN reported on Saturday.

In a statement released Saturday by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Araghchi blamed Washington for backing Israel’s military operations, reportedly saying they amount to “savagery” against Iran.

“Citing the messages and statements of the US president, Araghchi considered the hostile actions of the Zionist regime to be the result of direct support from Washington and emphasized that the continuation of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US in a situation where the savagery of the Zionist regime continues is unjustifiable,” the statement said, per CNN.

According to the report, the comment was made following a phone call between Araghchi and Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

While Araghchi condemned the ongoing situation, he did not confirm whether Iran would pull out of nuclear talks scheduled to resume this weekend in Oman.

Israel Hits 150 Targets Across Iran, Claims Nuclear Setback

In one of the most intense military escalations in recent Middle Eastern history, Israel launched an extensive aerial assault on Iranian territory overnight Friday. An Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) official told CNN that Israel used “hundreds of munitions” to strike 150 targets across Iran, including military sites, personnel and nuclear facilities.

The official claimed that the strikes had “significantly” set back Iran’s nuclear capabilities, particularly in Natanz and Isfahan—two critical sites within Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iran, for its part, has said the impact was limited.

According to the CNN report, which cited Iranian sources, dozens were killed in the Israeli attacks, though exact numbers have not been independently verified.

Iran Retaliates with Missile Strikes on Israel

In a serious escalation of the ongoing tit-for-tat confrontations between the two regional powers, Iran launched four barrages of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory. The IDF confirmed that the missiles killed three people and wounded dozens, as reported by CNN.

Diplomatic Fallout and Rising Tensions

The developments further complicate already fragile diplomatic efforts to restart the stalled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The talks were expected to include indirect negotiations between US and Iranian officials, facilitated by the European Union.

