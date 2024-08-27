Telegram CEO Arrested: Russia-France Relations Plummet After CEO’s Detention, Says Moscow

The relationship between Moscow and Paris has hit a new low following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the messaging platform Telegram

The relationship between Moscow and Paris has hit a new low following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the messaging platform Telegram. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed this sentiment on Tuesday, as the tech mogul’s detention was extended by French authorities until Wednesday. The arrest marks a significant point of contention between Russia and France, capping months of worsening relations.

Pavel Durov arrested

Pavel Durov, who holds both Russian and French citizenship, was detained near Paris over the weekend. French prosecutors have stated that his arrest is part of an investigation into serious crimes involving images of child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, and fraudulent activities conducted via the Telegram platform. The specifics of whether Durov was aware of the potential for his arrest in France remain unclear, as his French lawyer has yet to comment on the situation.

Lavrov’s remarks on Tuesday underscore the gravity of the diplomatic fallout from Durov’s arrest, which he described as driving Moscow-Paris relations to their “lowest level.” This latest strain in ties comes amid broader tensions, with French authorities accusing Russia of attempting to destabilize France ahead of the Paris Olympics. These accusations are seen in the context of France’s increasingly assertive stance on the conflict in Ukraine—allegations that the Russian government has consistently denied.

As the legal proceedings against Durov continue, his detention was officially extended by 48 hours on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor’s office. At the end of this period, French prosecutors will have to decide whether to charge Durov or release him. If charges are brought, the courts will need to assess his flight risk when determining whether he should remain in custody before trial, in accordance with French legal procedures.

Kremlin spokesperson addressed the issue

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the issue on Tuesday, acknowledging the complexity of the situation due to Durov’s dual citizenship. “Russia is prepared to offer all necessary assistance to Durov, given his Russian citizenship,” Peskov stated. However, he noted that Durov’s status as a French citizen complicates the matter. Durov also holds a UAE passport, adding another layer of complexity to his legal and diplomatic status.

“The charges are very serious indeed,” Peskov emphasized, highlighting the need for substantial evidence to support the accusations. “Otherwise, they will be a direct attempt to limit freedom of communication,” he warned, signaling concerns over the broader implications of Durov’s arrest.

The detention of Durov has ignited a broader debate about the limits of free speech online. Prominent figures, including Elon Musk, have weighed in on the issue, with Musk suggesting that the right to expression in Europe is under threat. Durov’s arrest also underscores the growing global trend of governments adopting a tougher stance on illegal activities that proliferate on online platforms.

Telegram’s history of legal challenges

This is not the first time Telegram has faced significant legal challenges. In 2022, Brazil’s supreme court temporarily suspended the platform nationwide due to its non-compliance with judicial orders. With nearly 1 billion users worldwide, Telegram wields substantial influence, particularly in Russia, Ukraine, and the former Soviet republics. While the platform markets itself as a bastion of free speech, it has also become a hub for far-right movements, anti-vaccine activists, conspiracy theorists, and political dissidents.

Telegram’s importance extends beyond social movements; it has become a crucial tool for battlefield communications in the ongoing war in Ukraine, utilized by both sides to disseminate information and propaganda.

The geopolitical implications of Durov’s arrest have not gone unnoticed in Russia. Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, suggested that the United States, acting through France, is attempting to exert control over Telegram. “Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms over which the United States has no influence,” Volodin asserted. He further speculated that President Joe Biden may be keen on gaining control over Telegram in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election.

The White House has yet to comment on Durov’s arrest, while French President Emmanuel Macron, known for his use of the Telegram app, has stated that the arrest was “in no way a political decision.” Meanwhile, Russia has had its own contentious history with Telegram, having unsuccessfully attempted to block the platform and imposing multiple fines on the company for its failure to remove content deemed illegal by Russian authorities.

