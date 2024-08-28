Telegram CEO Pavel Durov To Remain In Police Custody, Detention Extended

Pavel Durov, the CEO of the widely-used messaging app Telegram, remains in police custody in France after an investigative judge extended his detention, as announced by prosecutors.

Pavel Durov, the CEO of the widely-used messaging app Telegram, remains in police custody in France after an investigative judge extended his detention, as announced by prosecutors on Tuesday. Durov was apprehended on Saturday at Le Bourget airport, following a judicial inquiry initiated last month. The investigation involves 12 alleged criminal violations, including complicity in distributing child sexual abuse material, involvement in drug trafficking, fraud, aiding organized crime transactions, and refusing to provide information to investigators when legally required.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, Durov’s custody was extended on Monday evening for an additional 48 hours. At the end of this period, the authorities must either release or formally charge him, as per the legal procedures in France.

Durov, a citizen of Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis, has sparked a diplomatic controversy. Russian officials have criticized his detention, labeling it politically motivated and accusing the West of hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech. This reaction is notable, given Russia’s own history with Telegram; the Russian government attempted to block the app in 2018, a ban which was lifted in 2020.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the allegations against Durov as “very serious,” emphasizing the need for substantial evidence to dispel suspicions of political motivation. Without clear evidence, Peskov argued, it could be seen as an attempt to restrict communication freedom and intimidate the head of a major company.

French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed claims of political motivation, stating that Durov’s arrest is part of an independent judicial process. Macron reiterated France’s commitment to freedom of expression, emphasizing that such freedoms must operate within the boundaries of the law to safeguard citizens’ rights.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry has also expressed concern, requesting that France provide Durov with all necessary consular services. Meanwhile, Peskov assured that Russia is prepared to support Durov as a Russian citizen, though he acknowledged the complexity of the situation given Durov’s multiple citizenships.

Adding to the international response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei commented on the arrest, interpreting it as a strict enforcement of governance over the internet. Telegram, banned in Iran despite its widespread use, has been a focal point in debates about online governance and freedom.

The U.N. human rights office, represented by spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, is currently seeking further information from French authorities regarding Durov’s case, indicating that it is too early to comment definitively on the situation.

Telegram, which boasts nearly a billion users worldwide, was founded by Pavel Durov and his brother following Durov’s own pressures from Russian authorities. In 2013, he sold his stake in VKontakte, the popular Russian social networking site he launched in 2006. The sale occurred amid governmental crackdowns on pro-democracy protests in Russia, during which Durov resisted demands to remove opposition content and provide user data to authorities.

The unfolding situation has put the spotlight on the challenges facing tech entrepreneurs operating across different legal and political landscapes, raising broader questions about freedom of expression, online privacy, and international law.

Telegram Key Source Of News In Ukraine

Telegram remains a widely-used source of news in Ukraine, with media outlets and government officials utilizing the platform to share updates on the war and to issue missile and air raid warnings.

Following Pavel Durov’s arrest, Telegram released a statement on its platform asserting that it complies with EU regulations and that its content moderation practices are “in line with industry standards and continuously improving.”

“It is unreasonable to hold a platform or its owner accountable for the misuse of the platform,” Telegram stated. “With nearly a billion users worldwide relying on Telegram for communication and critical information, we are looking forward to a swift resolution of this matter. Telegram stands with all of you.”