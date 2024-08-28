Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s Arrest Draws Global Scrutiny Of Messaging App

The arrest of Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov has brought global focus to the significance of his messaging app for Russian troops and propagandists as Moscow’s war against Ukraine enters its third year.

Since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram, which boasts over 900 million active users, has become a vital platform for pro-war bloggers to justify Moscow’s invasion.

The app is also used by Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky sharing his nightly addresses on Telegram; however, it seems to lack the same military importance for Kyiv.

According to observers, in the absence of a modern battlefield management system, Russian troops have increasingly relied on Telegram for their daily operations. The encrypted app is used for various purposes, including intelligence transfer, adjusting artillery fire, and directing Iskander missile systems.

Russia concerned on Durov ‘s arrest

The arrest of the Russian-born Telegram chief in France has caused considerable concern among Russian authorities and pro-war people, who worry that the popular app could be compromised if Durov provides encryption keys to Western intelligence.

Obserevers have stated that influential pro-war bloggers with large followings are particularly apprehensive. They say that if Western intelligence were to gain access to Telegram, it would be an “absolute disaster” for Russia.

Durov, who identifies as a libertarian, has been a strong advocate for online confidentiality. Moscow attempted to block Telegram in 2018 but ceased these efforts two years later.

Although military observers do not foresee Durov’s arrest having an immediate impact on Russia’s war in Ukraine, it could encourage the development of alternative encrypted communications systems in Russia.

What led to Durov’s arrest?

France has issued an arrest warrant for Durov in connection with a preliminary investigation into alleged crimes, including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin cautioned Paris against attempting to intimidate Durov.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the charges are extremely serious and necessitate equally serious evidence.

The team and supporters of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny also actively use Telegram, and Durov’s detention has created a divide within the anti-Kremlin opposition.

Regarding Telegram, Durov’s arrest is linked to an investigation into the platform’s alleged insufficient moderation, which authorities believe has allowed cyber and financial crimes to occur. As of July 2024, Telegram has 950 million active users, making it the fourth most popular messaging service globally.

Telegram countered the allegations, stating in a public message on its official channel that it is “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.” They expressed hope for a swift resolution to the situation.

Who is Pavel Durov?

Once referred to as Russia’s Mark Zuckerberg, Durov gained prominence by founding the social media platform VK in October 2006. However, in 2014, he was forced to leave the company after he refused to comply with government demands to disclose information about protestors active on the site.

At that time, Telegram had already been launched in 2013 as a joint project by Durov and his brother, Nikolai. Telegram stated that Pavel supported the app both “financially and ideologically,” while Nikolai’s role was focused on the technological aspects.

Pavel continued to operate Telegram from Dubai, holding dual citizenship in the UAE and France.

Known for his eccentric behavior

Known for his eccentric behavior, the Russian exile rarely speaks to the media but shares updates with his more than 11 million subscribers on his Telegram channel.

For instance, in 2019, he disclosed that he had stopped consuming food as part of a radical diet believed to enhance productivity and focus. More recently, on July 29, Durov mentioned that he has over 100 children as a result of sperm donations.

He explained that fifteen years ago, a friend approached him with an unusual request because he and his wife were unable to have children due to a fertility issue. Durov was asked to donate sperm at a clinic to help them conceive a child. The clinic’s head informed him that there was a shortage of “high-quality donor material” and encouraged him to donate more sperm to help other couples anonymously.

By 2024, Durov’s past donations had enabled over a hundred couples across 12 countries to have children. Even after he ceased being a donor, at least one IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families seeking to have children. The tech billionaire expressed a desire to “open-source” his DNA to facilitate connections between his biological children.

Free speech advocates speak up

Durov’s arrest has been met with condemnation from privacy and free speech advocates, with Edward Snowden, a National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower, describing the action as “an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association.” Telegram maintains that while the app has been involved in controversies, it strictly forbids “calls to violence,” and any channels promoting such content are removed.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed support for Telegram Founder Pavel Durov on Sunday, suggesting that Mark Zuckerberg should be arrested instead for the “massive child exploitation” issue on his Meta-owned Instagram platform. Musk’s comments came in response to the arrest of Russian-born Pavel Durov, the founder and owner of the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram, in France on numerous charges related to his platform.

