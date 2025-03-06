Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal

Ten Indian workers held captive for over a month in a West Bank village have been rescued in a joint operation by Israeli authorities. The workers, promised jobs but trapped without their passports, are now under protective care as their legal status is being verified.

Ten Indian workers were rescued overnight from Palestine in a West Bank village where they had been held against their will for over a month, the Population and Immigration Authority announced. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Justice Ministry.

Rescue Mission and Safe Transfer

According to the Population and Immigration Authority, the workers were lured to the village of al-Zaayem by Palestinians with promises of employment. Upon arrival, their passports were confiscated, and the perpetrators allegedly attempted to use the documents to cross into Israel illegally.

The rescue mission was conducted overnight, following intelligence gathered by Israeli authorities. The IDF had earlier identified the illicit use of the Indian workers’ passports at checkpoints, which helped trace their location. After their rescue, the workers were moved to a secure location, where their legal employment status is currently being assessed.

“We worked closely with the IDF and Justice Ministry to ensure the safety of the workers and return their documents,” the Population and Immigration Authority stated.

Recruitment of Indian Workers Landed Them in Palestine

The rescued workers were among the approximately 16,000 laborers who arrived in Israel from India over the past year. The recruitment initiative was part of the Israeli government’s effort to fill a significant labor gap in the construction industry. This shortage arose after tens of thousands of Palestinian workers were barred from entering Israel following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

Israeli news outlet Ynetnews reported that the Indian passports were used by Palestinians to bypass Israeli checkpoints. The suspects were intercepted by Israeli forces during one such attempt, which played a crucial role in recovering the workers.

The rescued workers are currently under protective care while authorities verify their employment status and plan further steps.

