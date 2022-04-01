The protest was staged over the worsening economic situation in Sri Lanka. As per a Daily Mirror report, six people have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining injuries following clashes between protestors and police.

At least ten people have been reported injured after a demonstration outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence turned violent on Thursday. As per a Daily Mirror report, six people have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining injuries following clashes between protestors and police in Mirihana. Another four patients were admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila. A bus attached to the Sri Lanka Army and a jeep were set on fire by protesters. Moreover, police have imposed a curfew in several areas in Colombo.

The protest was staged over the worsening economic situation in Sri Lanka. The island nation has been facing a terrible economic crisis due to the collapse of its tourism sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This, coupled with a national debt that has reached 101% of its GDP, has crippled the Sri Lankan economy. The Sri Lankan currency has seen a devaluation by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

The country has had to cancel school exams due to the unavailability of forex reserves to import paper. Amid a shortage of fuel, power and gas, 10-hour daily power cuts have become a norm in Sri Lanka. The crisis has also resulted in a shortage of medicines in the country. Peradeniya Hospital in the central district of Kandy announced the temporary suspension of all routine surgeries due to the shortage of medicine.

India recently provided Sri Lanka with a credit line of $1 bn to help the nation survive the crisis. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka to direct resources to help resume suspended operations in the Peradeniya Hospital as soon as the cry for help came to the former’s attention.



