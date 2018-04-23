Both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik took to their Twitter account to share the pregnancy news of their first child. The Tennis player was quoted saying, Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza took to her Twitter on Monday to tell her fans that she is expecting a baby with an illustration. She tweeted a picture which confirmed her pregnancy with child’s surname Mirza-Malik. The same picture was tweeted by Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Earlier in the month, Mirza said that she and Shoaib want a daughter but whenever they decide to start a family, she would want her child’s surname to be Mirza-Malik.

During a panel discussion on Gender Bias at the Goa Fest 2018, Sania was quoted saying, “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter.”

We are two sisters and have never wished that we had a brother. I have had fights with my uncles and aunts, who talk about it or come up and tell my parents that they should have had a son. For us, daughters are daughters and there was nothing like wanting a son to carry the family name forward,” said the 31-year-old.

“I have not changed my surname (post marriage) and my name is still Sania Mirza and it will remain that way. The family name is going to go forward,” she said. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married since April 12, 2010.

