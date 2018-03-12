Surgeon Dr Subhash Gupta will be visiting Karachi, Pakistan to perform 3 to 4 liver transplants and to train doctors. The transplant class will be conducted at the Ojha Campus of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). Dr Subhash Gupta is a Delhi based doctor, who is holding the post of chairman of Liver and Biliary sciences department at Max super speciality hospital.

Setting up a new gesture of humanity, Indian surgeon Dr Subhash Gupta will be visiting Karachi, Pakistan to perform 3 to 4 liver transplants and to train doctors. The transplant class will be conducted at the Ojha Campus of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). Indian Surgeon DR Subhash Gupta, who is an eminent Indian liver transplant surgeon, will be going to Pakistan, despite continuous ceasefire violation at LoC (Line of Control). English daily tribune has reported that Gupta will be visiting with his team this month.

DUHS Vice-Chancellor professor Saeed Quraishy has made the announcement that Dr Gupta will be arriving there to teach and out carry out Liver transplant surgery. “Dr Gupta is coming to Karachi this month to carry out three to four liver transplant surgeries at the Ojha campus of DUHS,” said Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor. Vice-chancellor, Dr Gupta’s visit will be hopefully a learning experience for the budding doctors and surgeons.

However, this is not the 1st time that Dr Gupta will be visiting the neighbouring country. He has also made a visit in 2017 to perform liver transplant surgeries. His visit will be a landmark for Pakistan’s medical development as he is going to share his skills of treatment with Pakistani doctors. Dr Subhash Gupta will be visiting Pakistan between the tensions across the border and ongoing clashes near LoC in Kashmir and working boundaries of Punjab. Dr Subhash Gupta is a Delhi based doctor, who is holding the post of chairman of Liver and Biliary sciences department at Max super speciality hospital.

