Teresa Ribera Poised to Become EU’s New Antitrust Chief; Faces Big Tech, AI, and Energy Challenges

Teresa Ribera, Spain’s current minister for ecological transition, has been nominated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to assume the role of Europe’s top antitrust chief. If confirmed by the European Parliament, Ribera will face the significant challenge of regulating major corporations, including Big Tech, while managing calls for more relaxed rules to foster EU champions in various industries. Ribera’s reputation as a fierce advocate for climate action could shape her approach to both her new role and Europe’s broader energy goals.

Ribera, 55, has served as one of Europe’s most influential policymakers on climate change since 2018 and brings a wealth of experience to the competition commissioner role. She is expected to take a hard stance on companies that abuse their market dominance, but before assuming office, she will need to secure approval from the European Parliament.

Overseeing Big Tech’s Compliance with the Digital Markets Act

As Europe’s new antitrust chief, Ribera will have a powerful role in enforcing the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a critical set of rules designed to curtail the dominance of Big Tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Her task will be to ensure these companies comply with new regulations aimed at promoting competition and providing consumers with more options.

Under the outgoing competition chief Margrethe Vestager, Apple, Google, and Meta have already come under fire for failing to meet the standards of the DMA. Ribera’s approach could determine how strictly these companies are held accountable moving forward. She is expected to navigate the complex relationship between Europe’s growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Tech’s existing market dominance.

AI, a rapidly expanding sector, will likely play a crucial role in Ribera’s antitrust strategy, as concerns grow that tech giants could leverage their current dominance to cement control over emerging AI markets. How Ribera addresses these challenges could reshape Europe’s technological landscape.

Tackling State Subsidies and Promoting Fair Competition

Beyond Big Tech, Ribera is also expected to continue the crackdown on foreign state subsidies that distort competition within the European Union. This campaign, initiated by her predecessor Vestager, aims to prevent non-EU companies from unfairly benefiting from state support when acquiring EU firms or bidding for public tenders.

Recent landmark rulings by Europe’s highest court have reaffirmed the European Commission’s authority in matters of competition. The court upheld the Commission’s decision to order Apple to pay €13 billion in back taxes and backed a €2.42 billion antitrust fine against Google. These legal victories may embolden Ribera to take a strong stance on enforcing antitrust laws, ensuring fair competition across various sectors.

However, Ribera will also need to balance these efforts with calls from some European leaders, including former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, to ease antitrust rules. Proponents argue that more lenient regulations could help create EU industrial champions capable of competing on a global scale with companies from the US and China.

A Dual Role: Clean, Competitive Energy Transition

In addition to her antitrust responsibilities, Ribera has been appointed as the European Commission’s executive vice president for a clean, just, and competitive energy transition. In this capacity, she will be responsible for guiding Europe towards its ambitious green energy goals, while ensuring that the transition to cleaner energy sources remains competitive and fair across EU member states.

Ribera’s extensive experience in climate policy will be instrumental as she takes on this dual role. Among her most notable achievements is her leadership in negotiating key EU agreements on emission limits for trucks and updating power market rules. These negotiations, often contentious, underscore Ribera’s ability to navigate complex policy challenges, skills that will be essential as she seeks to align Europe’s energy ambitions with its economic interests.

Anticipated Challenges and Ribera’s Path Forward

If confirmed, Ribera will inherit several pressing issues that require immediate attention. The enforcement of antitrust rules on Big Tech will likely be one of her top priorities, but the increasing influence of AI and foreign state subsidies will also demand her focus. Balancing these responsibilities with the demands of ensuring a sustainable energy future for Europe will be a daunting task, but Ribera’s background suggests she is well-equipped for the challenge.

With Europe at a critical juncture in both its energy and competition policies, Ribera’s leadership could have far-reaching consequences. Should she take a hardline stance on antitrust violations while promoting clean energy solutions, Ribera’s tenure could mark a significant shift in EU policy.

For now, Ribera awaits the approval of the European Parliament, which will determine whether she is the right person to lead Europe into a future defined by both competitive markets and a green energy transition.