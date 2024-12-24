Terrifying Lightning Strike Hits Jet Mid-Air During European Storm; Photo Surfaces

A dramatic European storm on Sunday hit two planes with one passenger jet forced to return to Brussels after lightning hit. Dashcam footage captured the terrifying moment a cargo plane was struck, lighting up the sky though it continued its flight to Qatar.

A cargo plane was hit by lightning just minutes after takeoff in Belgium, while a TUI passenger flight headed to Egypt encountered the violent storm, making it have to change course.

The shocking phenomenon of both aircrafts left both planes forced to alter their planned courses, thus raising public concern and drawing attention to the risks that severe weather brings.

However, the sensational moments occurred when a lightening bolt hit a TUI aircraft on its trip from Brussels Airport to an Egyptian resort town of Hurghada. The Electrical charge was huge and compelled the aircraft to return as a precautionary measure toward that huge electrical charge, said spokesman for TUI, Piet Demeyere.

In the meantime, a cargo plane, flying to Qatar, was also hit directly by lightning. Dashcam footage from a vehicle on the Brussels ring road caught the dramatic moment when lightning struck the cargo plane, lighting up the sky in a brilliant flash as the bolt appeared to travel through the entire aircraft.

A Brussels Airport spokesperson confirmed the incident while saying, “Despite the impact, the plane did not have to return.” This statement somehow comforted that the aircraft continued further without much of a hassle after the lightning strike.

Passengers Describe Terrifying Moment

On the TUI flight, passengers said that it was a terrifying experience. They described hearing a loud bang followed by a flash of light. According to one passenger, speaking to HLN, “We suddenly heard a loud bang, with a flash of light. Afterwards, we also smelled a slight burning smell. It was quite a shock, with that loud bang.”

The plane, which had taken off from Brussels at 1:35 PM on December 22, was obliged to circle in a tight loop before returning to the airport. After the safe landing of the aircraft, passengers were accommodated at nearby hotels, with arrangements for their boarding on a new flight the next day.

History Of Lightning Strikes

Although the experience would surely have scared the passengers, lightning strikes on airplanes are not as deadly as most people may think. As a matter of fact, aviation experts point out that such incidents are very frequent, with airliners getting struck by lightning once in every year. Airline pilot and author of This Is Your Captain Speaking Doug Morris comments, “an airliner gets hit [by lightning] every 5,000 hours, or about once a year.”

According to Morris, lightning strikes, though they do cause some temporary disruptions like upsetting the instruments or making superficial damage, rarely produce serious problems. He even shared his personal experience, where lightning caused a small hole in the nose cone of the plane and burn mark on the tailfin support, but it continued its flight without passengers until it was inspected.

But normally, the aircraft are inspected after the lightning strike to check the damage of crucial instruments including compasses and electronics that would ensure a safe takeoff.

Lessons Of Lightning Strikes In Aviation

While the aviation safety measures ensure that the aircraft is designed to handle such incidents, passengers are understandably shocked at the occurrence of lightning strikes. The December 22 storm in Belgium is a reminder of the forces with which aircraft have to contend during flight, but also points to the strength of modern aviation systems in maintaining safety despite such challenges.

