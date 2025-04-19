Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
  Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate

Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate

Flames surged through the rugged hills of Swain County, North Carolina, on April 18, triggering urgent evacuation orders as the Sam Davis Road Fire devoured acres of mountain terrain. With narrow roads and thick smoke complicating rescue efforts, authorities raced to shield residents from the fast-moving wildfire.

Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate

Swain County wildfire sparks evacuations as Sam Davis Road Fire spreads across 90+ acres; crews battle blaze in rugged mountain terrain.


Authorities in Swain County, North Carolina, have issued evacuation orders in response to a rapidly expanding wildfire that began on April 18. The fire, now burning through rugged terrain and multiple mountain roads, has prompted urgent safety measures as emergency crews intensify efforts to contain the blaze.

Swain County Areas Under Immediate Evacuation

According to an update shared by the Swain County Emergency Management on its official Facebook page, Big Rocky’s Road and the Sky Cove Development are under immediate evacuation orders.

The fire is currently active in several areas, including:

  • Sam Davis Road
  • Gospel Road
  • Big Rocky’s Road
  • Dark Branch Road

So far, the wildfire has consumed approximately 90 acres.

Swain County Fire Management and Response Efforts

As of April 18, the North Carolina Forest Service (NCFS) has assumed control of the Sam Davis Road Fire.

Emergency responders are actively working to gain control of the fire by constructing control lines with the support of aircraft, ground crews, and heavy machinery. The terrain poses significant challenges, as many of the affected roads are narrow mountain passes, limiting accessibility and requiring careful coordination.

Warnings About Smoke and Road Restrictions

Officials are warning residents across Swain County and surrounding areas to prepare for heavy smoke, which may fluctuate in intensity depending on wind direction.

The public is advised to:

  • Drive with extra caution
  • Limit outdoor activities, especially for individuals sensitive to smoke

Additionally, officials stressed that 911 should not be called solely to report smoke.

“Calls should only be made if visible flames or an active fire are near your location, in order to keep emergency lines open for genuine emergencies,” the Emergency Management post stated.

Road Closures and Emergency Access

To ensure safety and allow uninterrupted access for firefighting teams, non-resident traffic is being turned around on the affected mountain roads.

“This is being done to ensure safe and efficient access for fire crews and emergency vehicles,” the update explained.

Emergency Shelter Set Up for Displaced Residents

In response to the evacuations, a shelter has been opened at the Swain County Senior Center, located at, 125 Brendle Street, Bryson City, N.C.

Displaced residents can seek refuge here, though it is important to note that pets are not allowed at this shelter.

Filed under

Swain County Wildfire

