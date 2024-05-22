Terror Threats Target Major UK Sporting Events, ISIS Supporters Use Secret Chat Rooms To Send Threatening Messages

Reports have surfaced stating that several messages have been circulated allegedly by Pro-ISIS supporters have appeared on a communication channel that was created by a West London company. These messages have reportedly urged people to attack major sporting events such as the Champions League Final

Authorities have been alerted and are currently investigating these alarming messages that have been circulating in the secret online chat rooms. The people circulating the messages are suspected to be ISIS fanatics who are encouraging terror attacks on high-profile sporting events in the UK. These threats have raised concerns amonst many ahead of the Champions League Final which is all set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, June 1.

The extremist communications, shared via the encrypted Matrix.org network, urge supporters to prepare weapons and plan attacks. One message encouraged followers to “devise your plan and then lure them in,” sparking fears of potential lone-wolf attacks using knives, guns, and vehicles.

Among the events listed as potential targets are the highly anticipated match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the Olympic Games in Paris, the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, and the T20 World Cup cricket tournament in the West Indies and USA. Some messages specifically called for attacks on Jewish people, intensifying concerns amid current geopolitical tensions.

The Matrix.org network, operated by a West London-based company, has become a platform for these disturbing messages. One post depicted a homemade explosive drone over Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium, with the caption: “If they constrict and oppress you on the ground then strike them from the sky.” Another showed Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium with blood splatters, and a third featured Jihadi fighters at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitana stadium, with a call to “win Jannah (Islamic paradise) by killing them and killing their fans.”

Professor Dr. Christian Kaunert, Chair of Policing and Security at the University of South Wales, highlighted the heightened risk this summer, with several major events on the calendar. “The current anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, anti-Israeli climate creates a fertile environment for ISIS to radicalize individuals,” he noted.

Investigators believe some of the individuals posting these messages may be based in Britain, as they referenced sums of money in pounds and boasted about handling AK47 rifles. Following the discovery of these messages, Matrix.org, founded by Cambridge University graduate Matthew Hodgson and Amandine Le Pape, shut down the relevant chat rooms and reported the activity to authorities.

Matthew Hodgson expressed his dismay, stating, “Just like the web, 99% of Matrix usage is for positive or benign reasons. It’s really sickening when a tiny minority use Matrix with ill intent. The Matrix.org Foundation utterly abhors terrorism, and we explicitly forbid it on the Matrix servers that we operate. We coordinate with authorities as required by UK law.”

Sarah Atherton MP, a member of the Defence Select Committee, emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to regulating encrypted technologies. “Governments need to modernize legal frameworks to provide moral boundaries,” she said. “Firms developing these technologies must implement strategies to ensure their products become a force for good.”

Tobias Ellwood MP added, “We are increasingly focused on Russian state aggression, but non-state dangers have not disappeared. ISIS is clearly accessing online sites to spread their extremist message and potentially encourage further violent attacks.”

Former Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois called for immediate action under the Online Harms Act, which grants OFCOM the authority to investigate potential internet misuse. “OFCOM should now be asked to get to the bottom of this – and the sooner the better,” he urged.

A Home Office spokesperson reiterated the government’s commitment to combating online extremism, stating, “There should be no safe spaces for terrorists to promote or share their extreme views. We continue to work closely with the tech sector, law enforcement, and international partners to suppress terrorist exploitation of the internet.”

