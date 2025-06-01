‘Terrorist Act’: Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Attacks Targeted Multiple Airfields; Fires Reported on Aircraft

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of launching a coordinated drone attack early Monday on several military airfields across Russia, calling it a “terrorist act.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of launching a coordinated drone attack early Monday on several military airfields across Russia, calling it a “terrorist act.”

According to the ministry, FPV (First-Person View) drones targeted airfields in five regions: Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur. The attacks reportedly came from areas close to the airfields.

Military officials said the drone strikes were repelled at airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions without any damage or casualties. However, in Murmansk and Irkutsk, the drones managed to hit aircraft on the ground, sparking fires.

Aircrafts Caught Fire

“Several aircraft caught fire due to drones launched from nearby areas,” the ministry said in a statement. Emergency crews were able to quickly contain the fires, and no injuries were reported among military or civilian personnel.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that some individuals involved in the attacks have been detained, though no further details were released about their identities or the circumstances of the arrests.

There has been no official response yet from Ukrainian authorities regarding the accusation.

This marks one of the most widespread drone attacks reported inside Russian territory in recent months, adding to rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv as the war continues to escalate.

