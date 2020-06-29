4 terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday, in which five people have been killed and eleven injured.

Five people were killed and eleven injured after four terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday. The gunmen had attacked the building with grenades and guns. The Karachi police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that all four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car.

The terrorists had launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stored the gate after firing indiscriminately in a random manner. The terrorists had entered from the Pakistan stock exchange main gate. Of the four, two terrorists were wearing a police dress and entered from the main gate.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken the responsibility for the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange. The organisation in statement said that the fighters are from its special wing called “Majeed Brigade” of self-sacrificing squad.

The police has sealed the entire 4 km area.

Security forces kill all 4 terrorists who attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/Dgz8HGCmhp — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail has condemned the incident on Twitter. He wrote that the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange was solely launched to tarnish Pakistan’s relentless war on terror. He has instructed the IG and the security agencies to catch the perpetrators and punish them accordingly. Furthermore, the governor stressed that he is adamant to protect Sindh at all costs.

