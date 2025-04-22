Terrorist Harpreet Singh Arrested In US: FBI Director Kash Patel Promises Justice

In a significant development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Harpreet Singh, a terrorist involved in violent attacks in Punjab, India. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest and emphasized that those responsible for violence will face justice.

International Operation Leads to Arrest

Kash Patel praised the coordinated efforts of FBI Sacramento and Indian authorities during the investigation.

“CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States,” Patel shared on X.

CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States.@FBISacramento conducted the investigation coordinating with… pic.twitter.com/JKB1dfjo2P
— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 21, 2025

He added, “FBI Sacramento conducted the investigation, coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India. Excellent work from all, and justice will be done.”

Patel further assured the public of the FBI’s continued commitment, saying, “The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence — no matter where they are.”

Harpreet Singh’s Terror Links Uncovered

Singh was apprehended last Friday by the FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento.

According to the FBI, Singh had entered the United States illegally and was using burner phones in an attempt to stay hidden.

The FBI revealed in a statement posted on X that Singh is connected to two international terror organizations and has been involved in attacks on Indian soil.

Punjab Police Hail Joint Crackdown

Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, responded to the arrest with strong praise, calling it a major breakthrough in dismantling ISI-sponsored terror networks.

He stated, “The arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks.”

Yadav highlighted the impact Singh had between 2023 and 2025, during which he coordinated targeted killings, grenade attacks on police sites, and extortion operations across Punjab and beyond.

His arrest on April 17, 2025, was the outcome of “excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India,” the DGP added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

