A group of terrorists ambushed a vehicle in a northwestern tribal region, killing four women who were Pashtun activists. the incident happened amidst the ongoing meet of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the fate of Pakistan as the country is already on the grey list by the Intergovernmental organization. the attack took place in a north Wazarian village- Epi in Mir Ali on Monday.

Condemning the killing of four women activists and social workers, the Human rights Commission tweeted that the state must bring to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime. ”It is the responsibility of the authorities to protect the lives of citizens at all costs. HRPC shares the grief of the families and colleagues of the four women who lost their lives”, another tweet read.

Gulali Ismail, a prominent Pashtun rights activist also took to Twitter to condemn the incident and stated that the murder is so outrageous that it should spark nationwide protests. ‘ if it does not then our mother tongue and the national tongue is SILENCE’, she tweeted. the four-day long FATF meet started off on Monday to discuss cases of various countries on the grey list which includes Pakistan. the final decision will be declared once the meeting concludes.

Senator of the Kohat Division of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, Mr Afrasaib Khattak said that the latest terrorist attack on women social activist in Waziristan is a tragic result of Pakistani support for Talibanization on both sides of the DL. ‘Even after 3 years of its merger, the former FATF’s governance has yet to be transferred to civilians’ he further added.

In the last plenary meet of FATF which was held in October 2020, the organization had stated that Pakistan will continue in its ‘grey list’ till February 2021 because as the country failed to meet 6 out of 27 obligations of the global terrorist-financing watchdog and money laundering including failure to take any strict action against two of the most wanted global terrorists – Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of Jias-e-Muhammed and Hafiz Saeed, Head of Jamat-ud-Dawah.

