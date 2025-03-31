Tesla Dealership in Rome Set on Fire; Elon Musk Calls It ‘Terrorism’

In response to an image of the charred Tesla vehicles circulating on X, Musk called it Terrorism.

A Tesla dealership in Rome went up in flames early Monday morning, destroying at least 17 vehicles in what CEO Elon Musk has called an act of “terrorism.” The incident is part of a growing wave of attacks on Tesla stores and vehicles across Europe and the United States, following Musk’s recent political alignments.

Italian authorities, including the special police unit Digos, are investigating the possibility that anarchist groups were behind the attack. The fire broke out at around 4:30 AM local time at the dealership located on the eastern outskirts of the capital. While several vehicles were completely destroyed, no injuries were reported.

Musk Reacts: ‘Terrorism’

In response to an image of the charred Tesla vehicles circulating on X , Musk posted a single word: “Terrorism.” His reaction comes as Tesla faces mounting hostility, particularly in Europe, where his political stance has sparked backlash.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Musk and Tesla employees.

> “Too much unjustified hatred against the Tesla car company. The season of hate and conflict must come to an end as soon as possible. My solidarity goes out to Elon Musk and to all the workers who have been threatened and attacked,” Salvini said.

The Rome fire is just one of several recent attacks on Tesla. On Monday, two Tesla stores in Sweden, one in Stockholm and another in Malmo, were vandalized, with vehicles spray-painted and damaged. Four suspects were detained in connection with the incidents, Reuters reported.

In Germany, a group of unidentified assailants set fire to seven Tesla vehicles over the weekend, allegedly in protest against Musk’s support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The U.S. has also witnessed increasing protests outside Tesla dealerships. Demonstrators in multiple states, including Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Minnesota, gathered outside showrooms with slogans like “Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy”, “De-Musk America,” and “Don’t Buy Nazi Cars.”

The attacks coincide with Musk’s tenure as the head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump’s administration. Critics argue that his political leanings have made Tesla a symbolic target for both left-wing activists and anti-corporate protesters.

Sales Decline Amid Protests

Tesla’s troubles extend beyond physical attacks. European sales of Tesla vehicles plummeted by 49% in the first two months of 2025, even as overall sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the region increased. Analysts attribute this decline to both the rising anti-Musk sentiment and growing competition from other EV makers.

Despite these setbacks, Tesla remains a global leader in the EV market, operating 438 stores and 100 service centers worldwide, including 276 dealerships in the U.S. The company has yet to officially comment on whether it will increase security at its locations in response to these attacks.

Authorities in Rome are now examining surveillance footage and witness accounts to determine who was responsible for Monday’s fire. If anarchist involvement is confirmed, it could signal an escalation in politically motivated attacks on Tesla and Musk himself.

