Tesla Identifies Locations For Showrooms In India: These Two Cities Make The Cut

Tesla, the automotive company led by Elon Musk, has reportedly identified locations for its first showrooms in India, marking a significant step toward launching sales in the country. The company has finalized sites in New Delhi and Mumbai, reigniting its long-anticipated plans to enter the world’s third-largest auto market.

Tesla’s Renewed Push into India

According to sources cited in a Reuters report, Tesla has been actively searching for showroom spaces in India since late 2023. This renewed effort comes after the company halted its market entry plans in 2022.

The decision follows a meeting between Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States last week, where discussions covered various topics, including space, mobility, and technology.

Tesla Showroom Locations Finalized in New Delhi and Mumbai

Tesla has chosen a location in Aerocity, near New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), for its showroom, according to two people familiar with the matter. Aerocity, a bustling commercial hub, is known for its luxury hotels, retail spaces, and offices of multinational corporations.

In Mumbai, Tesla has selected a space in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the city’s prime business and retail districts, located near the airport. Both the New Delhi and Mumbai showrooms are expected to be around 5,000 square feet (464.52 square meters) in size.

While the official inauguration dates for the outlets remain undecided, Tesla’s immediate focus is on selling imported electric vehicles (EVs) in India. “These deals are for showrooms, not service centers,” one of the sources clarified, adding that Tesla will directly operate the locations.

Tesla Hiring in India Signals Market Entry

Further underscoring its expansion plans, Tesla recently posted job openings for 13 mid-level positions in India, including roles for store and customer relationship managers.

Elon Musk has been vocal about India’s high import duties on EVs, which can reach nearly 100%. Tesla has consistently advocated for lower tariffs to facilitate market entry, but local automakers have opposed these reductions, citing concerns that Tesla’s arrival could impact their own EV strategies.

During Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump also raised concerns over India’s high automobile tariffs. The two leaders reportedly agreed to work toward an early trade deal to address tariff-related disputes.

