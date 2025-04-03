Home
‘Tesla Logo Upside Down Looks Like..’: Why Has The Tesla Logo Gone Viral? Find Out

A new viral meme has sparked debate across social media, with users claiming that when the Tesla logo is flipped upside down, it resembles the pointed hood of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a white supremacist group.

The claim first emerged on March 31 when TikTok user @thedisciplinedfatkid posted a video urging his followers to take a closer look at the Tesla emblem. In the short clip, he rotated the automaker’s iconic stylized ‘T’ logo and pointed out what he saw as an uncanny resemblance to the pointed hoods traditionally worn by KKK members.

“You’ll never unsee this,” he said while demonstrating the flipped logo.

Viral Reaction Across Social Media

The post quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of reactions on various social media platforms. Many users expressed their shock, saying they could not “unsee” the resemblance.

“Everyone’s talking about the Tesla logo upside down, and now no one can unsee the Klan,” one user commented.

Another posted on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Bro, somebody said that the Tesla emblem upside down is a KKK face covering, and I just can’t unsee it breh 🤣.”

A third user added to the discussion by asking, “The Tesla logo upside down… ring any bells? 🤔”

The Meaning Behind the Tesla Logo

The Tesla logo, as designed, is intended to represent a cross-section of an electric motor. The ‘T’ is a nod to Nikola Tesla, the pioneering inventor after whom the company is named. However, despite its intended meaning, the flipped logo’s new interpretation has set off a wave of speculation and humor online.

Coincidence or Something More?

The timing of the viral meme has raised eyebrows, as it emerged just a day after rapper Kanye West was spotted wearing an all-black outfit resembling KKK attire during an interview with DJ Akademiks. The controversial artist, known for his outspoken support of President Donald Trump, also donned a swastika locket, further fueling controversy.

Adding to the backdrop of this meme’s rise, Tesla is currently facing widespread protests across the United States. Many demonstrations are aimed not just at the company but at its CEO, Elon Musk. Protesters have expressed concern over Musk’s role as a special adviser in the Trump administration, where he is tasked with aggressive cost-cutting measures under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His recent actions, including slashing funding to various government agencies, have intensified criticism.

Elon Musk Ku Klux Klan (KKK) tesla logo tiktok viral meme

