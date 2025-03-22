Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  Tesla Takedown Movement: Why Are People Across America Protesting Against Elon Musk?

Tesla Takedown Movement: Why Are People Across America Protesting Against Elon Musk?

Elon Musk’s influence now extends beyond Tesla, fueling a political firestorm that has ignited mass protests. The "Tesla Takedown" movement is calling on people to hit Musk where it hurts—his company and his stock.

Tesla Takedown Movement: Why Are People Across America Protesting Against Elon Musk?

Protests erupt at Tesla showrooms as the "Tesla Takedown" movement urges people to sell their cars and stock to punish Elon Musk.


Elon Musk’s role in cutting federal government staffing and budgets through his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked widespread backlash. As a result, nearly 90 Tesla showrooms across the United States became the site of demonstrations on Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive week of the “Tesla Takedown” movement.

According to the movement’s website, protestors are urging people to “sell your Teslas” and “dump your stock” to reprimand Musk, who holds a significant stake in the electric vehicle company.

The Birth of the ‘Tesla Takedown’ Movement

The Tesla Takedown movement was co-founded by Hollywood actor and filmmaker Alex Winter and Joan Donovan, an assistant professor of journalism and emerging studies at Boston University. The initiative has since expanded, with local organizers now active in approximately 28 states and Washington, DC.

Protestors at Tesla showrooms have carried signs with slogans such as “Honk if you hate Elon” and “Sell your swasticar.” The movement’s momentum has been fueled by growing concerns over Musk’s influence on government policies and his close ties to President Donald Trump.

DOGE has continued its aggressive push to overhaul or dismantle federal agencies. On Monday, the department attempted to shut down the United States Institute of Peace, an independent nonprofit agency. Additionally, CNN reported on March 13 that DOGE had proposed cutting 20% of the Internal Revenue Service’s workforce by May 15.

“There’s no walk of life that DOGE doesn’t touch,” Donovan told CNN. “That’s reflected in the diversity of people that come to these protests.”

Growing Turnout at Tesal Protests

One of the largest demonstrations took place outside a Tesla showroom in Rockville, Maryland, where more than 400 people gathered at around 11 a.m. ET.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, holds approximately 411 million Tesla shares, equating to a 13% stake in the company. During a Thursday meeting broadcast on his social media platform X, Musk urged employees to “hang on to your stock.”

Tesla shares (TSLA) have seen a significant decline, dropping 48% from their peak of $479.86 on December 17 to $248.71 by Friday’s market close.

The Protestors’ Message

The Tesla Takedown movement continues to gain traction, with an estimated 80 protests held on Saturday alone, according to CNN. The movement’s website encourages individuals to sell their Teslas, divest from the company, and join the demonstrations. The message to supporters reads: “Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines. Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.”

A statement on the website further warns: “Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy. The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.”

