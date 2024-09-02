Monday, September 2, 2024

Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Increase 3% YoY in August

Tesla (TSLA.O) reported a 3% year-over-year increase in sales of its China-produced electric vehicles (EVs) for August,

Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Increase 3% YoY in August

Tesla (TSLA.O) reported a 3% year-over-year increase in sales of its China-produced electric vehicles (EVs) for August, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). This uptick reflects continued growth in Tesla’s presence within China’s competitive EV market.

Specifically, deliveries of Tesla’s locally manufactured Model 3 and Model Y saw a notable 17% rise from the previous month, demonstrating robust consumer interest and solid performance for these models.

Meanwhile, BYD (002594.SZ), a prominent Chinese EV manufacturer, achieved impressive results. The company’s sales for its Dynasty and Ocean series of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles soared by 35.3% compared to the same month last year, hitting a new record with 370,854 units sold. This exceptional growth highlights BYD’s increasing dominance and success in the electric vehicle sector.

Overall, the latest figures illustrate a vibrant and expanding electric vehicle market in China, with both international and local brands making significant strides.

Tags:

elon musk tesla Tesla Tesla’s China
addBlock

Recent Post

Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Vancouver Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Claims Responsibility

Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Vancouver Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Claims Responsibility

Volkswagen Faces Potential German Plant Closures and Ends Job Security Program

Volkswagen Faces Potential German Plant Closures and Ends Job Security Program

PIL Filed in Delhi High Court Against Netflix Series IC 814: The Kandhar Hijack Seeking Ban for Distorting Terrorists’ Identities

PIL Filed in Delhi High Court Against Netflix Series IC 814: The Kandhar Hijack Seeking...

Explosion In Kabul: Afghan Interior Ministry Reports Blast in Darul Aman

Explosion In Kabul: Afghan Interior Ministry Reports Blast in Darul Aman

Tropical Storm Yagi Causes Deadly Floods & Landslides In Philippines; Claims 11 Lives

Tropical Storm Yagi Causes Deadly Floods & Landslides In Philippines; Claims 11 Lives

Kolkata Rape Case Update: Mamta Banerjee Brings New Anti-Rape Bill In the Wake of R.G. Kar Medical College Brutality

Kolkata Rape Case Update: Mamta Banerjee Brings New Anti-Rape Bill In the Wake of R.G....

France Political Deadlock: Why Is Country Struggling To Find New Prime Minister?

France Political Deadlock: Why Is Country Struggling To Find New Prime Minister?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox